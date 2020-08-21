Esther M. martin
Born: October 20, 1934; Neshola County, Mississippi
Died: August 15, 2020; Tipton, Iowa
TIPTON, Iowa – Esther M. Martin, age 85, of Tipton, Iowa, previously of Lanark, Illinois, passed Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Cedar Manor Nursing Center, Tipton, Iowa.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Mt. Carroll Church of God, Mt. Carroll, Illinois. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
A memorial fund has been established.
Family and friends are invited to share in Esther's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
.
Esther was born October 20, 1934, in Neshola County, Mississippi, the daughter of Covert and Esther Pauline (Talbert) Lundy. On July 2, 1960, Esther married Glenn Martin in Douglas, Georgia. They celebrated 51 years of marriage until Glenn's passing. She was a member of the Church of God in Mt. Carroll.
Esther was a homemaker for many years. To keep busy, she opened her own beauty shop in 1976, and worked there until she retired. She enjoyed traveling and cooking. She liked to sew and knit.
Esther will be dearly missed by her son, Timothy Martin of Davenport, Iowa; her daughter, Karen (Greg) Bondele of Monroe, Wisconsin; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, C. A. Lundy of Rockford, Illinois and Reverend Jerry Lundy of Louisville, Mississippi; and a sister, Helen Barber of Madison, Mississippi.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband, parents; daughter, Glenda; and two sisters, Thelma and Bernice.