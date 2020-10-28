Frank H. GroveBorn: September 13, 1964; SterlingDied: October 23, 2020; Clinton, IowaSAVANNA – Frank H. Grove, of Savanna, died on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa.Frank was born in Sterling on Sept. 13, 1934, the son of Frank and Margaret Grove. He was raised in Rock Falls and attended Rock Falls High School, class of 1952.After high school he joined the Navy. While on leave for his father's funeral, he met Lois Pritchard, whom he would marry in September of 1955.After his first enlistment, Frank went on to study at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, then transferred to Eastern Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. After completing his degree, Frank re-enlisted in the Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.He served in the Navy until 1980, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander, and living in Chula Vista, California, where he and Lois lived until 1996. That year they returned to Illinois, living in Sterling for a couple years before finally settling in Savanna.Law-Jones Funeral Homes handled arrangements.Frank was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Savanna as well as the Savanna Rotary. He was also a lifetime member and past commander of both the Savanna American Legion and VFW.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lois Grove and children Lori Covella of Sterling, Kelly Grove of Plymouth, Indiana, Frank K. Grove of Walkerton, Indiana, Patti Grove of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Shannon Grove of Savanna, and his sister Evelyn Cain of Florida.Frank was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and his brother.Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Yim officiating, with military honors to follow.