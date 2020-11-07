1/1
Gary L. Randecker
Gary L. randecker

Born: November 1, 1970; Savanna

Died: November 1, 2020; Oregon

MOUNT CARROLL – Gary L. "Beater-Gube" Randecker, 70, of Mount Carroll, IL, passed away on November 1, 2020, at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL.

He was born on November 1, 1950 in Savanna, IL to George M. and Irma (Dangel) Randecker. He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Carroll High School. He married Gloria J. Merkel in Wacker, IL on September 7, 1969. He was the owner/operator of his own shop as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator. He was also an over the road trucker and worked for Loberg Excavating for 22 years as a operator-mechanic. He was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses. Gary loved being with his family and friends, playing cards, bowling, throwing bags and camping. He grew the best gardens. He also loved hunting and fishing. The guy could trouble shoot any mechanical problem and fix it. He enjoyed working with wood and worked hard to heat with it.

He will be so missed by his wife, Gloria of 51 years; two sons, Tim (Loni) Randecker and Terry Randecker, both of Mt. Carroll; five wonderful grandkids, Anna, Keegan, Josie, Gage and Emma; great-grandson, David; two brothers, Carl (Kathy) Randecker and Fred (Sherry) Randecker; three sisters, Ruby Pearson, Donna (Doug) Wierema, andRuth (Tiny) Axmark; and many awesome nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Irma Randecker; brother Martin Randecker; and sister, Lucille Patterson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com


Published in Prairie Advocate on Nov. 7, 2020.
