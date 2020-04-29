Prairie Advocate Obituaries
|
James C. Nye

James C. Nye Obituary
James C. Nye

Born: May 8, 1947; Sterling

Died: April 21, 2020; Savanna

CHADWICK – James Curtis Nye, 72, of Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna, IL, formerly of Chadwick, IL, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Big Meadows.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or funeral service; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jim was born May 8, 1947 in Sterling IL, to Kenneth and Mary Josephine (Bailey) Nye. He was educated in the Chadwick grade schools and was a 1965 graduate of Chadwick High School. He married Bonnie Zink in 1966. On December 16, 1972, he then married Donna Schrader in Fairhaven, IL. Jim farmed in the Chadwick area for many years. He then worked at National Manufacturing in Rock Falls, IL, retiring after 22 years. He loved camping, fishing and riding in his buddy's pontoon boat.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; two daughters, Tina (Robert Breitbach) Updike of Mt. Carroll, IL and Brenda Nye of Morrison, IL; one son, Tim (Marion Wilkins) Nye of Fulton, IL; four grandchildren, Crystal Updike, Joshua (Jennifer) Updike, James Gregory Nye and Chelsea Nye; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Ron (Adele) Nye of Morrison, IL ; a half-brother, Doug (Joanne) Seelye of Morrison, IL and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Tom Nye.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com
