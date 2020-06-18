Janna K. Kluck
Born: June 3, 1947
Died: June 15, 2020
LORAN – Janna Kay Kluck, 73, of Loran, IL passed away June 15, 2020 surrounded by her family at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI after a battle with cancer.
She was born June 3, 1947 in Whiteside County, the daughter of Alex and Harriet (Schaver) Haan. On December 20, 1970, she married Delbert Kluck in Lanark at her parents' home. Delbert passed away December 25, 2017. Janna was a 1965 graduate of Lanark High School. She was employed at Crum and Forstor, Newell Window Furnishing, Royal and Son Alliance and retired from Sentry Insurance.
She was a member of Pearl City United Methodist Church. Janna was a lifetime member of the Women of the Moose Lodge 548 and Legion of the Moose No. 57. Janna was also a charter member of the Stephenson County Antique Engine Club. She loved seeing her kids and grandkids parading their tractors and spending the whole weekend in the campground at the annual Threshing and Antique show.
She loved playing piano, especially on her mother's piano. Janna also enjoyed taking rides through the countryside and attending plays at the Timber Lake Playhouse. She was known for her lasagna that she would always make on Good Friday and for brunch on Christmas morning. Family was most important to Janna, and she was the biggest fan of her grandsons' sporting events that included football, basketball, and baseball. She also enjoyed catching up with family at the Haan Kid Family Fun Night, and at the Haan and Schaver family reunions. She looked forward to monthly retiree luncheons. She enjoyed reading and had a love of chickens.
Surviving are her two sons, Justin (Tina) Kluck and Nathan (Melissa) Kluck; daughter, Sarah Kluck; brother, Alvin (Kim) Haan; sister, Paulette (Dan) Stitzel; and five grandsons, Howie Kluck, Dustin Kluck, Alexzander McDearmon, Zackarey McDearmon and Seth (Aja) Mekeel.
Preceding Janna in death is her husband, Delbert; son, Christopher Lee Kluck; her parents; and brother Leon Haan.
Private services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Visitation also will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Buke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
Published in Prairie Advocate on Jun. 18, 2020.