John B. "Sully" Sullivan
1940 - 2020
John B. 'Sully' Sullivan

Born: May 29, 1940; Stockton

Died: August 10, 2020; Dubuque, Iowa

ELIZABETH – John Bradley "Sully" Sullivan, age 80, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away Monday, August 10th, 2020, at Mercy One hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

A private Mass will be held for immediate family only on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic church in Stockton, IL. John will be laid to rest with full military rites at the Holy Cross Catholic cemetery immediately following Mass.

John was born May 29, 1940 in Stockton, IL. He was one of 10 children born to Philip and Leonilla (Carroll) Sullivan. He lived in Stockton throughout his childhood until he graduated from Stockton High School in 1958.

After high school, John met his love, his confidant and soulmate and his rock, June Ann (Webster) Sullivan. He enlisted in the Army on April 15th, 1959 and shortly thereafter, John and June were married on June 27. John embraced patriotism and achieved the rank of E-4 before being honorably discharged on February 6th, 1961 

After completion of his military service, John returned to Stockton for one year until relocating to Platteville, WI, where he began his career as a full time meat cutter for Dicks Supermarket. During his 7 years in Platteville, he learned more of the meat cutting trade and other valuable tools for success. Most significant was how important it is to be fair to your employees, vendors, and his customers. In September 1967, John and June moved to Savanna, IL where they purchased their own grocery store, previously under the banner Sullivan's Super Valu, and now known as Sullivan's Foods. He went on to expand his stores, at highest count a total of 16 grocery stores and two Ben Franklins, quite an achievement as an jndependent grocer.

John was successful in expanding because he was an entrepreneur, a visionary man before his time, and an innovator of change. He was one of the first to introduce scanners at the checkout, and to operate 24 hours a day. His marketing skills netted him a world record as he merchandised the largest Pabst Blue Ribbon beer display.

Although John's work ethic was endless, he was also very civic minded and a faithful citizen to his community and his trade. He always felt it important to give back to his community.

His volunteer services included being an active member and President of the Savanna Chamber of Commerce, member of the Savanna School Board of Education, President of Savanna Hospital Board for 10 years, Honorary Fireman (both Savanna and Platteville), he helped establish the Savanna Ambulance Department, Chairman of the Local Redevelopment Authority at the Savanna Army Depot, Knights of Columbus 4th degree, an active member of his church serving on his church council, a member of the American Legion, Moose, VFW and The Elks. Within his trade, he served as a board member of the National Grocers Association, President of the Illinois Food Retailers Association, and in 2006 he was honored with the highest recognition as Illinois Grocer of the Year.

It should be noted, he was also a member of the Savanna Rotary Club on three separate occasions, but was kicked out of the club because he couldn't make the weekly lunch meetings – John was simply too busy gearing up for truckload meat sales, coordinating produce tent sales, preparing customer appreciation days or even scrubbing floors!

Despite being a successful businessman, John would acknowledge his greatest accomplishment was his family.Together, John and June were family oriented, raising six wonderful children. He was a family man, with a loving heart, an iron rule and an Irish spirit. John loved spending time with his family, whether it be on the Mississippi river, traveling the United States loaded up in a motor home, or perhaps the most memorable, a trip of lifetime to Ireland with his full entourage of children and grandchildren by his side.

Outside of his children, John also enjoyed time and conversation with his siblings, as long as it wasn't about politics! He also enjoyed his trips with his many friends, whether it be fishing in Canada, hunting, rafting or jeeping in Colorado, or his annual Wisconsin motor cycle adventures. But his ultimate paradise was his time spent with June on their farm in Derinda.

As John would say, "I think I've said enough, it's time to get back to work!"

John will be forever missed by his wife, June Sullivan of Elizabeth, IL; six children, Kathryn (Steven) Christensen of Savanna, IL, Scott (Jeanie) Sullivan of Savanna, IL, Bryan (Christine) Sullivan of Savanna, IL, Susan (Kent) Dauphin of Elizabeth, IL, John Michael (Jennifer) Sullivan of Savanna, IL, and Julie (Andrew) Mensendike of Stockton, IL; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, Philip (Mona Lisa) Sullivan, Judy Doherty, Peggy (Richard) Magee, Ann Testa, Stephen (JoAn) Sullivan, Jim (Deb) Sullivan, Kelly (Doug) Dawson and Mary Stanton, in addition, many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Leonilla; and one sister, Colleen McNett.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.


Published in Prairie Advocate on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic church
AUG
15
Graveside service
Holy Cross Catholic cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Many fond memories of John, June, Kathy, Scott, Bryan, Susie, Mike, and Julie from spending time on the snowmobiles, on the Mississippi, and countless hours at their house. They always made us feel welcome and were amazing friends to our family. John was a great man, he had a great family, and his legacy will never be forgotten. Prayers and love to the family; you are in our families' prayers. Rest in peace, John, you will be missed.
David White
Friend
August 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the sullivan family. John was a great guy down to earth fun. He will be missed dearly.
Russ Tippett
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. John was a special man, so community minded, and really, a visionary in his time! I know you have wonderful memories that will strengthen you as you face this difficult time.
Jean Ferris
Friend
August 12, 2020
My sympathies to the Sullivan family. May you find comfort in your memories.
Liz Schott Garver
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
Sending our love to you all. Rob and Carol Canier
Carol Canier
Friend
August 12, 2020
H was a good friend and will be missed.
Paul Hartman
Friend
August 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the Sullivan family. When I worked part time at the Business Office I remember John always had a smile and a friendly "Hello" for you.
Sharon Eckstein
August 12, 2020
I have known a John since I was a young boy. He and my folks were close friends for years. John was always very good to my folks. He was there for us when they passed. John is and will be missed by so many. My condolences to the Sullivan family. May God be with you all in this time.
Sincerely,
Chuck Young
Chuck Young
Friend
August 12, 2020
I have such wonderful memories working for John when his store was at 108 Main Street in Savanna. I worked in the bakery along with Ann Deppa, Iris Hayden, and Sylvia Kelsey. When I burnt my leg, John personally drove me to the hospital to make sure I was taken care of properly. He was always so caring!!! I will miss him! God bless. My sincerest condolences to the family....
Arly Falls Lipscomb
Coworker
August 12, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy offered to the family of John.
Dean & Debra Tillis
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
The Hanover VFW will surely miss John! What a dear sweetheart!!... and my dad would tell me, "There is a man(John) who said what he was going to do and then did it!!" Prayers to the family ❤.
Darcy Wild
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. John was an Icon and a leader. He was truly a great man. We will miss him.
Velma and Bob Fonderoli
Friend
August 12, 2020
Condolences to the family of John Sullivan. He was an icon in the surrounding communities! Surely will be missed by all!
Spencer & LaVonneda Haas
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about John’s passing. I know he will be greatly missed by friends, employees and mostly his family. My thoughts are with you and my prayers.
Cheryl Bourland
Coworker
August 12, 2020
My condolences to all of the Sullivan family. John was a great man. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face!
Debbie (Anderson) Cusack
Friend
August 12, 2020
John always would stop and ask how I was doing with a smile on his face. I’d give a come back and I remember his comments and genuine laugh. I remember shopping at his first store where Savanna Home Center-Ace is at now. He was never ever afraid or too proud to roll up his shirt sleeves and pitch in whatever had to be done. He was an icon. Jeannine Mills
Jeannine Mills
August 12, 2020
John was great to our Community and we appreciate the entire family. Prayers to the entire family. God Bless. Ron Arb
Ron Arb
Friend
August 12, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the Sullivan family
Valareena Ashby DeSpain
Friend
August 12, 2020
Remember him well. Went to school with Scott. RIP
Suellen SHEPPARD
August 12, 2020
I remember going to Savanna on the weekends and going to Sullivan Foods growing up. Always. Nice atmosphere. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Carol (Arnold) Schulmeister
August 12, 2020
John took a chance and hired me in 1972. He allowed me to do almost every job at Super Value in Savanna. It helped pay for College and I developed Management Skills I use everyday. No one could ask for better person or role model than John. Rest in Peace John, you have earned it.
William Brown
Coworker
August 12, 2020
He was such a gentleman with a very good sense of humor. He was so proud and supportive of his family. Will be greatly missed
Karen Klepack
Friend
August 12, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers for you and your family! John was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. Tina Eckdahl Princeton Il
Tina Eckdahl
Coworker
August 12, 2020
His impact on so many people will live on through many years to come. The care and generosity of his family will live on through his legacy...May God Bless
Mary Cimino-Chapman
August 12, 2020
Sympathies to the families.
August 12, 2020
We are sorry for your loss. You have our sympathy.
Jerry and Cathy Townsend
Friend
August 12, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy we will always remember John for his big heart ❤ and kindness so sorry to all of you
Sherry Flack
Friend
August 12, 2020
Prayers for all the family. May God bring youi comfort and care.
Julia Bathon
August 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of John's passing. It was always so much fun when he would make it to the coffee shop in Elizabeth. John was a great guy and a truly hard worker. We will surely miss this guy.
Paul Knauer
Friend
August 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to June and all of the Sullivan families. We have many memories of great times with you all.
Rod and Lou
Lou Brandt
August 12, 2020
I have lots of great memories of John.
He was a hardworking, generous man
who will be missed!
Gordy Strauss
Friend
August 12, 2020
Roger and Terry Miller
Friend
August 12, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 12, 2020
Our condolences go out to the entire Sullivan Family.
John was "one of a kind". We served together on the Savanna School Board as well as participated in Many Savanna High School Sports Booster Clubs.
Angie & I are lighting a Candle for Him, June & the whole Family

Angie & Bill Ernst
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Thinking of you all,
Delbert & JoDeen Bunker & family
JoDeen Bunker
