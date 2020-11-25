1/1
Joseph W. Hammer Sr.
1960 - 2020
{ "" }
Joseph W. Hammer Sr.

Born: March 29, 1960; Oak Park

Died: November 19, 2020; Shannon

SHANNON – Joseph W. Hammer Sr. 60, of Shannon, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was born March 29, 1960 in Oak Park, Il to William and Marilyn (Lanphier) Hammer. He graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, IL in 1978.

He spent most of his life working and running the family business, Process Screw Products. He loved traveling and spending time with family, summers at the river on his houseboat, and midnight runs to McDonalds with the kids and grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting. He loved coaching his children in baseball and softball for 20 years and volunteering and helping out in the community. He was an active and very grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous with over 41 years of sobriety, only achieved by sharing his story and helping numerous others, valuing all of the friendships he made along the way.

He is survived by his wife, Mary "Kristi" Rieger, of nearly 40 years, married on December 6, 1980. They had five sons and three daughters, Joseph W. Jr. (Teresa), Leslie (Tim) Wenzel, Mitchell (Charity), Jami, BilliJo (Kenny) Myers, Walker, Wyatt, and Jack; nine grandchildren, Kaylee, Abbey, and Brayden Hammer, Mitchell Jr., Mathew, Michael, and Madison Hamme, and Kalen and Karson Myers; 13 foster grandchildren; 11 siblings, Bill (Christine) Hammer, Gayle (Mike) Hall, Marlene (Brett) Monigold, Mary (Ken) Royal, Michelle (Dan) McSweeney, Nancy (Dave) Skerik, Annie (Jeff) Shulfer, Brenda (Chris) Szczypta, Erin (Jeff) Ameiss, Patricia Kinunen, and Susan Photopulos.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marilyn; brother Jeff (Denise); uncle, Bill Lanphier; nephew, Tommy Dapkus, niece, Sarah and baby Oliver Johnson; and son-in-law, Oswald Bracero Jr.

Visitation will be on Sunday, November 22, at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City, from 12 to 3 p.m., funeral immediately following. Private burial will be at Prairie Dell Presbyterian cemetery on Monday, November 23. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.


Published in Prairie Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home
NOV
22
Funeral
NOV
23
Burial
Prairie Dell Presbyterian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Pearl City
415 S. Main St.
Pearl City, IL 61062
(815) 443-2246
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hermann Funeral Home - Pearl City

November 24, 2020
So sorry to hear about Joe may God bless his family my prayers are with you
James Hendricks
Friend
November 22, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Shirley Mulholland. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Joseph W. Hammer, Sr..
Shirley Mulholland
November 21, 2020
Joe will be missed... Great guy and a huge heart. Getting to know him again in the last decade reminded me of the fun we used to have back in the old days. Obviously a great father and husband my heart goes out to his entire family for the loss of good man. God bless and rest in peace.
Rich Zaccagni
Friend
November 21, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 21, 2020
We at New Beginnings Church, Rock, City, Il. Send our love, prayers and deepest condolences to all the family. May the arms of our loving Savior continue to embrace your hearts today and all the days to come. Love, Pastor Mark D. Vlad & Alice Vlad
Pastor Mark D. & Alice Vlad
Friend
November 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Kristin Wenzel. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Joseph W. Hammer, Sr..
Kristin Wenzel
November 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joseph Naso
November 20, 2020
Ernest Hemmingway would have been envious of the life this incredible larger than life character lived. Knew Joe since kindergarten. Funny, is an understatement. When the second grade class aquarium notice our Guppies had spawned more guppies; it was Joe who suggested to Mrs. Rowan that we distribute cigars...He was genuine, kind and as human as a guy could be. Cared about everyone, whether he agreed with them or not. He was content, as he would say, "to be right about" whatever was in question. He didn't just get a good bite at the apple; he ate the whole thing stem, core and all. I'll miss him, but I'll think about him even more. Especially when I want to call up a funny and happy thought. That was him.
Kevin Fitzpatrick
Friend
November 20, 2020
RIP Joe. One of the funniest guys I've ever met. God will keep you close by.

Larry Brady
Friend
November 20, 2020
We have the rest of our lives to miss you Joe. I can honestly say.... ya took a piece of me with you when ya left!! God speed.. RIP
Annie Shulfer
Sister
November 20, 2020
I will always remember grade school and having fun. Joe knew how to have fun. I remember those days often. Forever in my heart and mind. praying for you all.
bob cassidy
Classmate
November 20, 2020
I had the honor to work for joe 30 years ago . He was one of the best kind caring men with a work ethic that taught many . God bless your family . Pray for you all .
Scott Sturtz
Friend
November 19, 2020
I did not get to know you well. But your generosity and caring spirit was evident. Your kids are a legacy for how you lived life. You did a wonderful job as a father. May you rest in peace knowing you made a difference in this world. Thank you Joe for a life lived well.
Scott Wenzel
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Praying for you and your family
Louis Bridgewater
Friend
