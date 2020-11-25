Joseph W. Hammer Sr.
Born: March 29, 1960; Oak Park
Died: November 19, 2020; Shannon
SHANNON – Joseph W. Hammer Sr. 60, of Shannon, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
He was born March 29, 1960 in Oak Park, Il to William and Marilyn (Lanphier) Hammer. He graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, IL in 1978.
He spent most of his life working and running the family business, Process Screw Products. He loved traveling and spending time with family, summers at the river on his houseboat, and midnight runs to McDonalds with the kids and grandkids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting. He loved coaching his children in baseball and softball for 20 years and volunteering and helping out in the community. He was an active and very grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous with over 41 years of sobriety, only achieved by sharing his story and helping numerous others, valuing all of the friendships he made along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Mary "Kristi" Rieger, of nearly 40 years, married on December 6, 1980. They had five sons and three daughters, Joseph W. Jr. (Teresa), Leslie (Tim) Wenzel, Mitchell (Charity), Jami, BilliJo (Kenny) Myers, Walker, Wyatt, and Jack; nine grandchildren, Kaylee, Abbey, and Brayden Hammer, Mitchell Jr., Mathew, Michael, and Madison Hamme, and Kalen and Karson Myers; 13 foster grandchildren; 11 siblings, Bill (Christine) Hammer, Gayle (Mike) Hall, Marlene (Brett) Monigold, Mary (Ken) Royal, Michelle (Dan) McSweeney, Nancy (Dave) Skerik, Annie (Jeff) Shulfer, Brenda (Chris) Szczypta, Erin (Jeff) Ameiss, Patricia Kinunen, and Susan Photopulos.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marilyn; brother Jeff (Denise); uncle, Bill Lanphier; nephew, Tommy Dapkus, niece, Sarah and baby Oliver Johnson; and son-in-law, Oswald Bracero Jr.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 22, at Hermann Funeral Home in Pearl City, from 12 to 3 p.m., funeral immediately following. Private burial will be at Prairie Dell Presbyterian cemetery on Monday, November 23. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com
.