Ernest Hemmingway would have been envious of the life this incredible larger than life character lived. Knew Joe since kindergarten. Funny, is an understatement. When the second grade class aquarium notice our Guppies had spawned more guppies; it was Joe who suggested to Mrs. Rowan that we distribute cigars...He was genuine, kind and as human as a guy could be. Cared about everyone, whether he agreed with them or not. He was content, as he would say, "to be right about" whatever was in question. He didn't just get a good bite at the apple; he ate the whole thing stem, core and all. I'll miss him, but I'll think about him even more. Especially when I want to call up a funny and happy thought. That was him.

Kevin Fitzpatrick

Friend