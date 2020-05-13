Josh 'fuzzy' Meador



Born: August 16, 1988



Died: February 25, 2020



LANARK – Josh "fuzzy" Meador, 31, of Lanark, died February 25, 2020 at UW Madison Hospital.



Josh was born August 16, 1988. He was the son of Larry Meador and the late Linda (Muth) Meador. Josh was a graduate of Lanark High School in 2006. He was a was previously employed by Lake Carroll Restaurant and Meador Ag Service. Josh had a smile that was infectious and spirit that couldn't be broken, even by an accident that left him paralyzed in 2008. He became an inspiration to other paraplegics by going to NIU and sharing his story of strength and determination. In May 2017, Josh graduated Magna Cum Laude from Highland Community College with an Associate of Arts Degree.



Josh continued to live his life to the fullest, continuing to ride and take many trips in his Harley sidecar, including a trip to the Tail of the Dragon in Tennessee with his dad and brother. His supportive friends and family made sure he always and lots of fun and he was able to enjoy life, leaving many stories to share and memories to hold close.



Josh is survived by his father, Larry (stepmom Lori Meador); his brother and best friend, Jeff Meador; nieces, Madelyn and Grace Meador and nephew Breyden Meador; stepbrothers, Dylan Simler, Daren (Anna-Cheri) Simler and their children, Olivia and Lucas; and stepsister Daniel (Mario) Misiaszek and their children, Brynlee and Evan. Josh is also survived by many aunts, uncles (including his devoted great-uncle Bill Meador, who visited often, bringing him special treats), cousins, special friends, his long-time caregiver Stella Allen, and his other wonderful special angel caregivers. He also leaves behind his faithful furry companions, Bronx and Harley.



His example of living with adversity will never be forgotten as he made the best of every day, most would never know the pain he felt. Josh wanted it that way.



Josh's mother, Linda (Muth) Meador, and his grandparents Dean and Dolores Meador and Leonard and Veronica Muth, preceded him in death.



A memorial fund has been established for FHN Hospice in honor of the great care they gave his mom, who he missed greatly. Josh requested no services.



A celebration of life originally scheduled for June 6, 2020 has been rescheduled for a later date.





