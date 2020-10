Or Copy this URL to Share

LaVerl A. 'Kempe' Kempel



Died: October 18, 2020; Mount Carroll



MOUNT CARROLL – LaVerl Allen "Kempe" Kempel, 89, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Allure Nursing Home, Mount Carroll.



Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll handled arrangements.





