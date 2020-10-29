Lawrence W. Tegeler
Born: October 30, 1928; Fenton
Died: October 27, 2020; Mount Carroll
MOUNT CARROLL – Lawrence W. Tegeler, age 91, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Allure Nursing Home in Mount Carroll.
Lawrence was born on October 30, 1928 in Fenton, the son of Martin and Winnie (Tervelt) Tegeler. He married Edna Mae Wiersema on February 24, 1950. She died July 18, 2020. He was educated in rural Bunker Hill School, Fenton. Lawrence farmed in Whiteside and Carroll counties until 1975, when he began working for Omar Pitts Construction in Chadwick for 5 years. He was then self-employed in construction for 28 years. Lawrence was a former as well as charter member of Faith Reformed Church in Lanark. He was a former deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, RCYF Youth Leader and catechism teacher to all from Faith Reformed Church. Lawrence and Edna were also foster parents for many years.
Survivors include one daughter, Laurinda K. (Rich) Ten Pas of Stockton; one son, Roger D. (Sue) Tegeler of Maynard, Iowa; one sister, Pauline Wherry of Sterling; four grandchildren, Pachia (Mark) Rice, Nicole (Jim) Tartaglia, Tabatha (Jesse) Osmundson and Joshua (Becky) Tegeler; eight great-grandchildren, Payton Broshous, Elijah Rice, Piper Brown, Jameson Brown, Lydia Tegeler, Caleb Tegeler, William Osmundson and Jamie Osmundson; and one great-great-grandchild, Hartlee Broshous.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Kate Ottens, Theresa VenHuizen, Ann Shaver, and Bernice Tegeler; and 10 brothers, Ben, Clarence, Maynard, John, Kenneth, Louis, LeRoy, Henry, Marvin and Raymond Tegeler.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to Laurinda Ten Pas, 220 N. Main Street, Stockton, IL 61085 or Roger Tegeler, 270 Main Street East, Maynard, IA 50655. Memorial will go to Allure of Mt. Carroll and FHN Hospice of Freeport.
