1/
Lawrence W. Tegeler
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence W. Tegeler

Born: October 30, 1928; Fenton

Died: October 27, 2020; Mount Carroll

MOUNT CARROLL – Lawrence W. Tegeler, age 91, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Allure Nursing Home in Mount Carroll.

Lawrence was born on October 30, 1928 in Fenton, the son of Martin and Winnie (Tervelt) Tegeler. He married Edna Mae Wiersema on February 24, 1950. She died July 18, 2020. He was educated in rural Bunker Hill School, Fenton. Lawrence farmed in Whiteside and Carroll counties until 1975, when he began working for Omar Pitts Construction in Chadwick for 5 years. He was then self-employed in construction for 28 years. Lawrence was a former as well as charter member of Faith Reformed Church in Lanark. He was a former deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, RCYF Youth Leader and catechism teacher to all from Faith Reformed Church. Lawrence and Edna were also foster parents for many years.

Survivors include one daughter, Laurinda K. (Rich) Ten Pas of Stockton; one son, Roger D. (Sue) Tegeler of Maynard, Iowa; one sister, Pauline Wherry of Sterling; four grandchildren, Pachia (Mark) Rice, Nicole (Jim) Tartaglia, Tabatha (Jesse) Osmundson and Joshua (Becky) Tegeler; eight great-grandchildren, Payton Broshous, Elijah Rice, Piper Brown, Jameson Brown, Lydia Tegeler, Caleb Tegeler, William Osmundson and Jamie Osmundson; and one great-great-grandchild, Hartlee Broshous.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Kate Ottens, Theresa VenHuizen, Ann Shaver, and Bernice Tegeler; and 10 brothers, Ben, Clarence, Maynard, John, Kenneth, Louis, LeRoy, Henry, Marvin and Raymond Tegeler.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to Laurinda Ten Pas, 220 N. Main Street, Stockton, IL 61085 or Roger Tegeler, 270 Main Street East, Maynard, IA 50655. Memorial will go to Allure of Mt. Carroll and FHN Hospice of Freeport.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prairie Advocate on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1601 16th Avenue
Fulton, IL 61252
815-589-9992
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved