|
|
Lois L. Hartman
Born: January 14, 1931; Savanna
Died: April 22, 2020; Mount Carroll
LANARK – Lois L. Hartman, age 89, of Lanark, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Allure Nursing Center of Mount Carroll.
A private family funeral service will be held. You may watch from your home on Facebook Live 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, or any time after, by going to the Law-Jones Funeral Home Facebook page and joining Lois' group ahead of time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Friends and family are also invited to share in Lois' life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com
Lois was born January 14, 1931, in Savanna, the daughter of Owen and Lucille (Hartman) Moore. She grew up attending Savanna Schools and graduated with the Class of 1949. On November 10, 1951, Lois married Bernard Hartman at the Church of the Brethren Parsonage in Lanark. They raised six children and celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Lois enjoyed being a farmer's wife. Gardening and canning came natural to her as she worked hard to help provide for the family. She was a good cook, known affectionately as the "Casserole Queen" and for her pot roast-in-a-bag recipe. She was skilled with a sewing machine, knitting needles, and even a switch, if her boys needed it. Her grandchildren kept her busy with games and cards whenever "Grandma" was babysitting.
Lois was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lanark, where she served in WELCA and enjoyed quilting. She enjoyed crossword or jigsaw puzzles, craftwork, painting, and was an avid Cubs fan. Lois treasured time with family, friends, and her church family, and always fondly remembered getting together with her high school classmates, "The Forty-Niners." She also enjoyed all the people she met while working at Shearers for several years.
Lois will be dearly missed by her four sons, Ronald Hartman and Mike Hartman, both of Milledgeville, Jerry (Sheila) Hartman of Mount Carroll, and Tom Hartman of Lanark; two daughters, Peggy (Bill) Brown of Milledgeville and Lavonne (Scott) Sturtevant of Lake Carroll; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; two half sisters, Jayne (Rick) Moore Senkbeil of Myrtle Grove, FL and Susan (Truman) Moore Taylor of Ozark, Alabama; a half brother, Jason (Cori Eyerly) Moore of Savanna; a sister-in-law, Betty Moore of Savanna, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lois is preceded in death by her husband Bernard; her stepfather, Raymond "Mac" McFadden; her brother, Jim Moore; and both parents.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Allure Nursing Center for their loving care.