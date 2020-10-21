Lu Ann Vos
MORRISON – Lu Ann Vos, 64, of Morrison, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.
Lu Ann was born September 8, 1956 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Lois (Harvey) Vos. She was employed at Self Help Enterprises in Sterling and Rolling Hills Progress Center in Lanark. Lu Ann enjoyed participating in The Special Olympics
She is survived by her siblings, Karen (Francis) Frederick of Rock Falls, Marilyn (Gary) White of Bettendorf, Iowa, Raymond (Lisa) Vos of Chadwick, Nancy (Tom) Hook of Morrison, and Randall (Deb) Vos of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Judith Vos.
Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at River Church in Clinton, Iowa.Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Jon Eastlick officiating. Burial will be at Lusk Cemetery in Albany. A gathering of family and friends will be held afterward at Tom and Nancy Hook's home, 9770 Kruger Rd, Morrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Rock River Hospice and Home and The Special Olympics
.