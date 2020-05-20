Marcie M. Kruse
Born: December 23,1941; Forreston, IL
Died: May 9, 2020; Freeport, IL
LANARK – Marcie M. Kruse, age 78, of Lanark, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Liberty Village in Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name. Family and friends are invited to share in Marcie's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Marcie was born December 23, 1941, in Forreston, IL, the daughter of Max and Betty (Smith) McKean. She grew up in the Milledgeville and Lanark areas. On April 11, 1978, Marcie married Darryl Kruse, in Livingston, Montana. Montana became a special place for Marcie and Darryl. Every year they'd travel there, often by motorcycle. Marcie cherished her motorcycle trips with her husband, with whom she celebrated 41 years of marriage, before Darryl's passing.
Marcie's passion in life was that of a wife, mother, and by extension...a cook. Feeding you was one of the ways that she showed her love. In fact, she often operated as though all life's problems could be fixed by a tasty meal, and even tastier desserts, oh, and of course, coffee! This woman was a real culinary talent. Her family would regularly witness her turning a couple of random items in the refrigerator into a gourmet meal. She was also quite proud of her laundry. That may sound trivial, but much like feeding her family, this was a way she could care for those she loved. She had the whitest whites you'll ever see. The "whiteness" of her towels, many of them nearly 50 years old, could only be described as miraculous.
You don't become a great cook and a magician with the laundry without an immense level of care and devotion. Fittingly, this was exactly how she approached her true passion...her family. She will be dearly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many more family and friends. Marcie is preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
It was Marcie's wish to offer a special thank you to the Lanark Fire Dept. As her husband's health, and in turn, her own health deteriorated, the Lanark Fire Dept. was called to their home for assistance numerous times. The kindness and patience they showed Marcie and Darryl will always be held in high regard by their family.
Published in Prairie Advocate on May 20, 2020.