Marjorie A. Schleuning
Marjorie A. Schleuning

Born: February 4, 1936; Davenport, Iowa

Died: October 26, 2020; Morrison

MORRISON – Marjorie Anne Schleiuning, 84, of Resthave Nursing Home, Morrison, IL, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Resthave.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials to Resthave Home and Morrison United Methodist Church have been established.

Marjorie was born February 4, 1936 in Davenport, IA, to Earl R. and Vivian (Hooyer) Walker. She was a graduate of Chadwick, IL High School and attended Carthage College in Carthage, IL. On August 7, 1960 she married Robert W. Schleuning in Chadwick. He died February 15, 1994. Marjorie taught fifth grade in Mt. Carroll, IL and Chadwick, and later worked for Morrison Community School District #6 in special education. She was a member of the Morrison United Methodist Church, where she held offices in Faith Circle and United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the choir and bell choir, served on the Administrative Council and Staff Parish Committee, and held offices in Chapter F.L.P.E.O. She also was on the Resthave Board.

Survivors include two daughters, Anne (Norm) Balk of Fulton, IL and Cathy (Greg) of Morrison, IL; three sons, Bill (Deb) Schleuning of Sterling, IL, Steve (Sandy) Schleuning of Green Oaks, IL, John (Lorena) Schleuning of Albany, IL; and five grandchildren, Cory Balk, Parker Schleuning, Rebecca Schleuning, Marlana Schleuning, and Scot Schleuning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and two brothers, Roger and David Walker.

To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com


Published in Prairie Advocate on Oct. 28, 2020.
