MORRISON – Marla Rae Buikema, 82, of Morrison, IL, died peacefully late Tuesday evening, November 9, 2020, at CGH Hospital in Sterling, IL.
There will be no public services at this time. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A recorded funeral and committal service is being prepared and will soon be available for viewing. Please see the Bosma-Renkes website for details.
Marla was born October 6, 1938, in Clinton, IA, to W. Frank and Teresa (Haan) Timmons. She attended Fulton grade schools, graduated from Fulton High School, and earned her teaching certificate from Northern Illinois University. On June 13, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart Roger Buikema of Morrison. Not long after she married, Roger and her father lovingly built the house where they lived with their family for over 50 years.
Before she was married, Marla taught third grade in the Clystic consolidated school. When she and Roger decided to start a family, she became a fulltime mother and homemaker. She spent many hours preparing delicious meals, sewing matching outfits, and serving her church and community organizations. She enjoyed playing bridge and tennis with friends, entertaining guests, being a Girl Scouts leader, volunteering at the hospital auxiliary and gift shop, planning events, and going to every single event of her girls. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved it all: spending quality time with family and friends, going out to eat, camping, shopping at Chicos, going to church (with the obligatory drive through Rockwood Park afterwards), visiting the elderly and sick, accompanying singers on the piano, and making sure that her and her children's clothes always matched! Once her girls were in school, Marla returned to work at Morrison Junior High, as secretary and bookkeeper where she stayed for 21 years. (And all of her girls knew the pros and cons of having a mother that close to the principal.) She was also the one who insisted that every family gathering be photographed – something for which her children are now so grateful.
Committed to Christ, Marla was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, served as a deacon, sang in the choir, served as an officer for Philathea and attended several Triennials for Women. Marla and Roger both enjoyed worshipping and singing in the "Voices of Praise" choir at Emmanuel Reformed Church and fellowshipping with their YAH Seniors Group. Marla was a loving daughter, faithful wife, cherished mother, and true friend. She was generous with her time, talents, and finances. Her greatest joy was helping others, and "gift giving" was her love language. Her sweet embrace, humor, great laugh, thoughtful tender heart, and listening ear, will be deeply missed by her brother, L. Frank Timmons of FL; daughters Krista (Paul) Ritsema of VA, Jana Ortiz of NJ, and Heather (Giovanni) Diaz-Conrado of TX; and grandchildren, Hannah (Nicolas) Van Balen of VA, Nathaniel Ritsema of CA, Maya Diaz-Buikema of CO and Ava Diaz-Buikema of TX.
Marla was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son Daniel Lee.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Diabetes Foundation and Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
