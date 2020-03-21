Home

More Obituaries for Michael Hand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Hand

Michael W. Hand Obituary
Michael W. hand

Born: Feb. 12, 1973; Sterling

Died: March 16, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Michael Wayne Hand, 47, of Sterling, died March 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born on February 12, 1973 in Sterling, Illinois. He married Dawn M. Marley on July 31, 1993 in Sterling. Michael had served in the US Marines.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn; daughter, Mikaleigh; sons, Cody Hand, Christopher Hand, Michael Hand and Michael Miller; his mother, Sue Hand; his sister Michelle Jamieson; and his grandchildren, Keygan and Harlow.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lois Regalado; his aunt, Betty Perry; and his cousin, David Perry.

A memorial service will be held later. Arrangements were completed by McDonald Funeral Hone & Crematory.
