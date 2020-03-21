|
|
Michael W. hand
Born: Feb. 12, 1973; Sterling
Died: March 16, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Michael Wayne Hand, 47, of Sterling, died March 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born on February 12, 1973 in Sterling, Illinois. He married Dawn M. Marley on July 31, 1993 in Sterling. Michael had served in the US Marines.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn; daughter, Mikaleigh; sons, Cody Hand, Christopher Hand, Michael Hand and Michael Miller; his mother, Sue Hand; his sister Michelle Jamieson; and his grandchildren, Keygan and Harlow.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lois Regalado; his aunt, Betty Perry; and his cousin, David Perry.
A memorial service will be held later. Arrangements were completed by McDonald Funeral Hone & Crematory.