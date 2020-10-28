1/1
Milford G. Habben
Milford G. Habben

Born: July 4, 1940; Clyde Township

Died: October 17, 2020; Sterling

MORRISON – Milford G. Habben, 80 of Morrison, IL, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

A private family funeral visitation and service will be held, with Rev. Joel McClellan of Coleta United Methodist Church officiating. A public graveside service will be held at West Genesee Grove Cemetery in Coleta, IL, at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Association.

Milford was born July 4, 1940, at home in Clyde Township, rural Whiteside County, IL, to Reinhard and Vera (Pierce) Habben. He was educated in the rural Whiteside County grade schools and was a graduate of Milledgeville High School in Milledgeville, IL. Milford married JoAnne Patrick on July 6, 1964, in Santa Cruz, CA. She died July 17, 2008. In his early years, Milford drove truck for Republic Van Lines, a moving company, After marriage, he was a dairy farmer in the rural Chadwick and Morrison area for many years. In the early 1990s, he allowed his son to take over some of the farming operations and he returned to his passion of truck driving, working for Clausen's Trucking until retiring in 2009. Milford attended Coleta United Methodist Church and served on the Clyde Township Board for several years. After retiring from trucking, he enjoyed traveling, going out to eat, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Cathie (Mike) Downs of Chadwick, IL; one son, Don (Nikki) Habben of Bettendorf, IA; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Casey) Hires, Amanda Lyne Bennett, Taylor Kasia Luebbe, and Grace Jordan Habben; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Judy (Donald) Burmeister of DeWitt, IA, Mrs. Velma Norton of Freeport, IL, Beverly (Ken) Etheridge of Lena, IL, and Donna (Tom) Ardwin of Bloomfield, CO; and a very close friend, Anna Cheshier of Sterling, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife; two sisters, Merna Habben Janvrin-Muschal and Carol Albrecht; and two brothers, Norman and Ronald L. Habben.

To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com.


Published in Prairie Advocate on Oct. 28, 2020.
