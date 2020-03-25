|
|
Norma J. mccolley
Born: Feb. 25, 1965; Morrison
Died: March 14, 2020; Lena
LANARK – Norma Jean McColley was one person that a friend, or family could always count on to be there. On March 14, 2020, at the age of 55, Norma passed away at the Lena Living Center after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Her loving family was there, by her side She will be missed.
Norma was born February 25, 1965 in Morrison, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Grace (Gums) Zahn, Sr. She attended grade school in Mt. Carroll, then after the family moved, she graduated from the Lanark High School with the Class of 1984. She married Richard McColley, Jr. Throughout life, Norma had a lot of adversity with health and marriage. Through it all she continued to love, even helping others who needed basic necessities.
Norma enjoyed being a Mom, and Grandma. She wasn't only a Mom, but became a great friend to her son, Brandon and her daughter, Haley. She often treated his friends just like she was their mom too. Most of all, she loved being a Grandma to Carter. Her grandson Carter was always at the top of her list.
Norma had a great work ethic. She followed in her parents' footsteps as hard-working and compassionate. Right out of high school she went to work at Quebecor Printing in Mt. Morris. She then worked at Elkay until its closure, then worked for Medallion. She enjoyed working at Willowglen Academy in Freeport with the disabled for a few years, and finally worked with her son, Brandon, at Groeling Salvage of Freeport.
Norma will be dearly missed by her son, Brandon McColley of Pearl City; her daughter, Haley McColley of Dixon; three brothers, Frank Zahn, Jr of Lanark, David (Diane) Gums of Atwater, Minnesota and Samuel (Tao) Gums of Chadwick; three sisters, Brenda (Ron) Messenger of Lanark, Christine Zahn of Lanark and Ida (Steve) Merkel of Chadwick.
Norma is preceded in death by both of her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Mt. Carroll with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., just prior to the service.
If you do not attend due to concerns about health, the family will understand, please leave a condolence on the website at lawjonesfuneralhome.com