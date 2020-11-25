1/1
R. Dean Lower
R. Dean Lower

Died: November 22, 2020; Rockford

LANARK – R. Dean Lower, 89, of Lanark, IL, passed away November 22, at Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Remembered as a "forever farmer," Dean grew corn, soybeans and raised livestock on land that has been in the family for six generations and more than 150 years.

The only child of Joe and Ruth (Eckerle) Lower, Dean was an honors student and graduate of Lanark High School. He married Barbara Isenberger on February 24, 1951. The couple had six children. Barbara died December 12, 1998. Dean married Connie on December 23, 1999 and welcomed her three daughters and families into his clan.

Dean loved and was proud of his entire family. He was a well-known collector of antiques and insisted on having the largest tree the house could hold at Christmas, his favorite holiday. He could often be found in his woodworking shop creating gifts and heirlooms. Dean was fun loving, had a zest for life, and was always on the move. He was curious and enjoyed discovering better ways to do things. He was a good friend and a "father figure" to many outside the family.

Dean is survived by his wife, Connie, of Lanark; children, Denise Myers (Tom) of Rockford, Chris (Mindy) of Lanark, Mark (Cherie) of Lanark, Marti Palmer (Rich) of Naperville, Laura Morey (Stephen) of Peoria, and Sarah Bates (Ernie) of Lanark; stepdaughters Meri Boyer (Jeff) of Overland Park, KS, Lori (Tom) of Fort Collins, CO, and Keri Heeren (Kevin) of Lanark; 27 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Dean was a long time and active member of the Lanark United Methodist Church. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family funeral will be held at the church on Saturday, December 5, 2020. You may watch from home at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, on the Law-Jones FB livestream group. Burial is to follow at the Lanark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lanark Volunteer Fire Department or the Lanark United Methodist Church.

Condolences and memories may also be shared on lawjonesfuneralhome.com.


Published in Prairie Advocate on Nov. 25, 2020.
