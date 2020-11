Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph Hastings



Died: November 7, 2020; Cuba City, Wisconsin



CUBA CITY, Wis. – Ralph Hastings, age 63, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home in Cuba City. Law-Jones Funeral Homes handled arrangements.





