Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home 
110 South Seventh Street
Oregon, IL 61061
(815) 732-7272
Randall J. Behmer Obituary
Randall J. Behmer

Born: July 18, 1957; Rockford

Died: April 16, 2020; Freeport

FREEPORT – Randall J. Behmer, age 62, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

He was born in Rockford, IL on July 18, 1957, the son of Deryle and Carolyn (Heitz) Behmer. Randall enjoyed life and always enjoyed making people laugh with his unique sense of humor. He loved his family and playing pool, marbles, and cards, especially euchre. Randall liked to be outdoors and enjoyed working on the farm and gardening. He was an avid Cubs fan and relished being at Wrigley Field whenever possible. He was thrilled that he was able to witness them win the World Series in 2016. He took pleasure in eating good food, especially if it was his mother's cooking or baking. He also enjoyed spending time with his special dog, Odie.

He is survived by his children, Katrina (Joshua) Linnemann of Pearl City and Richard (Jamie) Behmer of Winnebago; siblings, Cindy (Dr. Peter) Gale of Kingsport, TN, Rick (Teresa Dever) Behmer of Stillman Valley, and Robert (Anisa) Behmer of Stillman Valley; grandchildren, Isaiah, Elijah, Kassidy, Zachary, Briley, Ronin, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie Bolin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or the FFA.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.FarrellHollandGale.com.
- ADVERTISEMENT -