Robert H. MillerDied: May 8, 2020; Hampton, VAHampton – Mr. Robert H. Miller, a loving father and grandfather, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Robert was born in Lanark, Illinois, and moved to Poquoson, VA, where he lived for over 60 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Watkins Miller; parents, Harve Miller and Verna Spinka Miller; and sister, Wilma Durocher. Alive to cherish his memory is daughter, Cynthia Owen and her husband Marshall; 5 grandchildren, Greg Dancy and wife Kelly, Christina Wallace and husband Nick and daughter Waverly, Kevin Dean and wife, Natalie and children, Logan and Amelia, Ashley Hughes and husband, Johnnie and children, Alyssa and Braxton, Evan Dean and wife, Brittney, and children, Crystal, Ryan and Chloe; caregivers, Nell Hogge, Pat Goslee, nephew, and caregivers, Jim Perdue and wife, Alice, along with several more nieces and nephews who lived close by and helped him and cared for him.Surviving nephew, Greg Durocher, from San Diego, and niece Patricia Durocher and nephew, Steve Durocher from San Antonio loved him and encouraged him from afar. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Estelle Hautz, and brother-in-law, Kenneth Watkins, both of Poquoson. Robert was a veteran of the Navy and served for several years. After his time in the Navy, he worked at Universal Leaf Corporation for over 50 years as a tobacco inspector. He was also a member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson.