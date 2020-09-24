1/1
Robert Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Weber

Born: July 18, 1931; Clinton, IA

Died: September 20, 2020; Rock Island, IL

Thomson – Robert L. Weber, age 89, of Thomson, IL, formerly of Sabula, IA, passed away Sunday Sept. 20, 2020 at Generations at Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 25th, at Oakland Cemetery in Clinton.

The Pape Funeral Home, Clinton is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Robert was born on July 18, 1931, in Clinton, IA, the son of William and Elizabeth (Thede) Weber. He served during the Korean War Conflict in the US Army from 1953-1955. He married Helen Liebigon July 18, 1952, in Bellevue, IA; she died in 2012. Robert worked as a mechanic/welder at the Savanna Army Depot in Savanna, IL. He later worked as a driver for Railcrew Express. He enjoyed junking and loved to drive, drive, and drive some more, until his tank of gas was empty.

Robert is survived by his four daughters, Susan (Doug) Petersen of Thomson, IL, Barbara (Gerald) Brandenburg of Clinton, Dianna Weber of Clinton, and Sandra (Denny) Kyrsgaard of Clinton; seven grandchildren, John, Angie, Adam, Jason, Lizzy, DJ, and Jesse; eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife,Helen; two brothers; and a sister.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prairie Advocate on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pape Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved