Robert Weber

Robert L. Weber
Born: July 18, 1931; Clinton, IA
Died: September 20, 2020; Rock Island, IL
Thomson – Robert L. Weber, age 89, of Thomson, IL, formerly of Sabula, IA, passed away Sunday Sept. 20, 2020 at Generations at Rock Island. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 25th, at Oakland Cemetery in Clinton.
Robert was born on July 18, 1931, in Clinton, IA, the son of William and Elizabeth (Thede) Weber. He served during the Korean War Conflict in the US Army from 1953-1955. He married Helen Liebigon July 18, 1952, in Bellevue, IA; she died in 2012. Robert worked as a mechanic/welder at the Savanna Army Depot in Savanna, IL. He later worked as a driver for Railcrew Express. He enjoyed junking and loved to drive, drive, and drive some more, until his tank of gas was empty.
Robert is survived by his four daughters, Susan (Doug) Petersen of Thomson, IL, Barbara (Gerald) Brandenburg of Clinton, Dianna Weber of Clinton, and Sandra (Denny) Kyrsgaard of Clinton; seven grandchildren, John, Angie, Adam, Jason, Lizzy, DJ, and Jesse; eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife,Helen; two brothers; and a sister.