Roger Allan Artman
Born: January 20, 1949; in Freeport, IL
Died: November 28, 2020; in Freeport, IL
Roger Allan Artman, age 71, of Shannon, IL passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Walnut Acres in Freeport, IL with his wife and daughter by his side with other loved ones outside his window. He was born January 20, 1949 in Freeport, IL to the late Francis and Lillian (Kloepping) Artman. Roger married Sharon Bocker on June 15, 1968 at Forreston Grove Presbyterian Church.
He was a member and an Elder of Forreston Grove Presbyterian Church. Roger graduated from Shannon High School in 1967. He was a past president of the Shannon Lions Club, former Eastland School Board member, and board member of the Rockford Rescue Mission. After graduation, he worked at Byers Implement, Barker Lumber CO., Vet Way Feeds. He then started his own rabbit business. After retiring, he bought his own catering business and helped his friends farm every spring and fall. Roger enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, antique cars, and drag racing.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Artman of Shannon; his daughter, Shawn Clouse of Shannon; his two grandsons, Payton and Carson Clouse of Shannon; and his brother, Bill (Janice) Artman of Freeport. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gerald (Virginia) Artman; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlene (Harm) Bocker.
There will be a private family funeral service held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Forreston Grove Presbyterian Church in Forreston at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Forreston Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com
.