Ruth J. Morfey
Born: June 20, 1955; Sterling
Died: September 14, 2020; Savanna
SAVANNA – Ruth J. Morfey, age 65, of Savanna, IL, passed away in her home, Monday, September 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, September 19, 2020, followed by a funeral service at 12 noon, at the First United Methodist Church of Savanna. You may watch the service live on the Ruth Morfey Facebook Group, on the Law-Jones FB page. Masks are required.
Ruth was born June 20, 1955, in Sterling, IL, the daughter of LeRoy and Mable (Stephens) Gray. She attended Sterling High School. On June 21, 1976, Ruth married Micky Morfey. Ruth and Micky have long been proudly self-employed, owning and operating Seven Eagles Resort & Campgrounds, and the Upper Deck, for 26 and 23 years, respectively.
Ruth took an active role in her community, serving as a long-time member, and past president of the Savanna Rotary, and as a member of the Savanna Chamber of Commerce. In her free time, she enjoyed tending to her flowers in her garden, and hosting friends and families. In fact, she was a fantastic hostess! She was an awesome cook, especially her soups, and made the world's best margaritas.
Ruth will be dearly missed by her husband, Mick; sons, Jimmy Morfey, of Erwin, NC and Jason (Natasha) Ritchie, of Hanover, IL; daughter, Amy Johnston, of Savanna, IL; six grandchildren, Allison, Maxwell, Eric, Cora, Wyatt and Lila; four brothers, Vernon, Tom, Jay, and Virgil; and three sisters, Caroline, Mable, and Violet.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mable; brother, Robert; one infant brother; three sisters, Betty, Lucy, and Joy; and a grandchild, Coen Ritchie.