Sharon E. Hartman
Born: March 9, 1943; Shannon
Died: June 24, 2020; Newtown, Missouri
NEWTOWN, Missouri – Sharon Esther Hartman, age 77, of Newtown, Missouri, went home to be her Lord and Savior early on the morning of June 24, 2020.
Sharon was born on March 9th, 1943 on a farm near Shannon, Illinois to Melvin and Esther (Ruter) Ludwig. In 1961, Sharon graduated from Shannon High School, Shannon, Illinois.
On December 26, 1964, Sharon was united in marriage with Charles "Chuck" Hartman at Prairie Dell Presbyterian Church near Shannon, Illinois. After marriage, Sharon attended LaMolo School of Cosmetology in 1966. Sharon spent her adult years as a wonderful mother, secretary, hairdresser, and a caregiver to the elderly.
She also taught Sunday school, was the church pianist or organist at Prairie Dell Presbyterian Church and many other churches. She was currently the pianist for Unionville Assembly of God Church in Unionville, Missouri. From an early age, Sharon played her piano and other instruments. She felt truly blessed when God gave her the gift of playing by ear at the age of 35.
Sharon enjoyed photography, taking care of her flowers, feeding and watching the birds. She loved being on the farm and loved her cats especially Paddy Paws (the favorite son), Sharon loved spending time with her family and helping them. Sharon had a heart of gold always helping the needy, the elderly and cooking and baking for others. She also loved to play the piano at the nursing homes. Sharon was also an amazing prayer warrior spending a lot of time praying for her friends and her family and our country.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years, Chuck Hartman of Newtown, Missouri; one son, Dave (Cindy) Hartman of Newtown, Missouri; one daughter, Susy (Henry) Groezinger, Elizabeth, Illinois; grandchildren, Jesse (Jordan) Hartman, Jordy (Amber)Hartman, Cody (Blair) Hartman, Joshua Hartman, Karly Hartman, Kristy (Nolan) McMurray, Kelly (Dylan) Stallings, Kyle Reinke, Lilly Groezinger, H.D. Groezinger, and Joey Groezinger; great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Zander, Aiden, Zachary, Briley, Jaxsen, Elijah, Analiya, Brantlee, Sawyer, and Easton; and two brothers, Verlyn (Velma) Ludwig of Lanark, Illinois and Lorence (Ruth Ann) Ludwig of Forreston, Illinois.
She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dawn Hartman; her brother, Milford Ludwig; and her parents, Melvin and Esther Ludwig.
A life so beautiful deserves a special celebration. A memorial service in honor of Sharon's life was held in July in Lena.
A memorial has been established in her name and can be mailed to her home at 45229 Hwy EE, Newtown, Missouri 64667
Cremation and services have been provided by A Simplified Funeral Solution.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com
