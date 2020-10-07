Sharon Ruble



Born: October 24, 1941



Died: September 11, 2020



LANARK – Sharon Ruble died on September 11, 2020, at Allure of Mt. Carroll.



Sharon was born on October 24, 1941 to Ruth (Kramer) and Richard Kimpel. Sharon married Ronald Ruble on June 7, 1958.



Survivors include one brother, Richard (Georgia) Kimpel of Polo; and one sister, Donna Rife of La Salle; one son, Mike (Linda) Ruble and one daughter, Karen (Mike) Reed, allof Lanark; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ruble; and a daughter, Kay.



Per Sharon's wishes, no services will be held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store