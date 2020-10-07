1/1
Sharon Ruble
Sharon Ruble

Born: October 24, 1941

Died: September 11, 2020

LANARK – Sharon Ruble died on September 11, 2020, at Allure of Mt. Carroll.

Sharon was born on October 24, 1941 to Ruth (Kramer) and Richard Kimpel. Sharon married Ronald Ruble on June 7, 1958.

Survivors include one brother, Richard (Georgia) Kimpel of Polo; and one sister, Donna Rife of La Salle; one son, Mike (Linda) Ruble and one daughter, Karen (Mike) Reed, allof Lanark; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ruble; and a daughter, Kay.

Per Sharon's wishes, no services will be held.


Published in Prairie Advocate on Oct. 7, 2020.
