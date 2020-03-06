|
|
Sue ann schreiner
Born: May 10, 1930; Elwood, Indiana
Died: March 5, 2020; Savanna
SAVANNA â€" Sue Ann Schreiner, age 89, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Burial will take place in Daggert Cemetery, Chadwick, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna as well as one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Sue was born May 10, 1930, in Elwood, Indiana, the daughter of Stuart and Doris (Gregg) Walker. She graduated high school in Osage, Iowa, and attended Shimer College in Mount Carroll, Illinois. On June 8, 1949, Sue married Loyal Schreiner at the First Lutheran Church, Mount Carroll. Together they raised six children and celebrated 63 years of marriage until Loyal's passing in 2012.
Sue was a homemaker who cherished taking care of her family. She also worked as a mail carrier for the post office for 20 years, and as a real estate agent with her husband for Old Northwest Land Co. Sue enjoyed golfing, bowling, crocheting, traveling, and was an avid reader. She was a Rainbow Girls Leader, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Mt. Carroll School Board, the Palisades Ladies League and the Fulton Bowling League. She was also a longtime member and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Savanna.
Sue will be dearly missed by six children, Deborah (Stephen) Roush of Hebron, Kentucky, Brian (Alma) Schreiner of Hanover, Illinois, Celeste (Michael) Webb of Edwardsville, Illinois, Kevin (Judy) Schreiner of Savanna, Nathan (Doris) Schreiner of Bethalto, Illinois, and Sonja Rodebaugh of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren on the way; and a half brother, John (Ann) Walker of Santiago, Chile.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Loyal â€œBuckâ€ Schreiner; parents, Stuart and Doris Walker; a sister, Venita Cowell; and a granddaughter, Catherine Schreiner.