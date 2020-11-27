1/
Sylvia Turnbaugh
Sylvia Turnbaugh

Born: 1929

Died: 2020

STERLING – In memory of Sylvia Turnbaugh, beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.

Sylvia, daughter of Mabel and James Galusha, was born in the year that the Great Depression began. She left this earthly plane as the world once again descended into turmoil. Sylvia spent her early years working as a waitress, where she met the love of her life, Marvin Turnbaugh. He whisked her away to the farm where she worked beside him in the fields, raised chickens, cooked, cleaned the house, and helped raise two daughters. They were married for an amazing 74 years.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, two daughters, Judith (Ronald) Bushman and Linda (Steve Clayworth) Turnbaugh; two granddaughters, Christine (Mark Sotelo) Bushman and Julie (Rick Shippee) Bushman, great-grandchildren, Sierra Sotelo and Bridgette (Jake Butler) Sotelo; step great-great-granddaughter, Autumn; niece, Mary Ann Turnbaugh; nephew, Russell Brown; and several more nieces and nephews.

We all miss her dearly – her loving smile and kind heart. Safe journey.

Arrangements are being made by Schilling Funeral Home in Sterling, IL. A private memorial service is pending. The family requests no flowers.

Memorial monies will go to the FISH Food Pantry. Memorials can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.


Published in Prairie Advocate on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
