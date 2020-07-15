Tena L. Harris
Born: August 30, 1943; Moline
Died: July 11, 2020; Freeport
MOUNT CARROLL – Tena L. Harris, age 76, of Mt. Carroll, IL, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at FHN Hospital in Freeport, IL.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Chadwick Legion, at 221 Calvert Ave., Chadwick, IL, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Family and friends are invited to share in Tena's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com
.
Tena was born August 30, 1943, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth (Mackin) Dhabalt. She attended schools in Cordova and then Moline. On August 8, 1959, Tena married Richard D. Harris in Rock Island, IL. The two went on to have 5 children and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Tena was a homemaker in her children's younger years, then went to work for Atwood's in Mount Carroll. She was proud to serve as a union steward there for over 20 years.
Tena enjoyed traveling with her dear husband, Richard. Over the years, they made their way to Alaska and Florida, and were 4-time Wyoming Rodeo attendees. They also frequented Branson, MO for their fun getaways. When they weren't traveling, Tena kept a tidy and spotless house. Her family lovingly joked that you could eat off her floors! Tena's life revolved heavily around her family. She rarely went 24 hours without speaking with her children, and was always present for all of her children's and grandchildren's activities and endeavors.
Tena will be dearly missed by her husband Richard; children, Ramona (Roger) Koett, of Milledgeville, IL, Branty (Julie) Harris, of Shannon, IL, Willow (John) Russell, of Mt. Carroll, IL, David (Tuesdai) Harris, of Chadwick, IL, and Shane (Brenda) Harris, of Chadwick, IL; nine grandchildren, Lucas (Ryann), Kara (Jamie), Marissa, Zane (Stacey), Andrew (Kayla), Nikki (Zack), Levi (Ashley), Jordan, and Payton; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Steve (Jan) Rathburn, of Port Byron, IL; and a sister, Ethel March, of Moline, IL.
Tena is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth; brother, Robert (JoAnn) Dhabalt; and brother-in-law, Gordon March.