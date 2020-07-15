1/
Tena L. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tena L. Harris

Born: August 30, 1943; Moline

Died: July 11, 2020; Freeport

MOUNT CARROLL – Tena L. Harris, age 76, of Mt. Carroll, IL, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at FHN Hospital in Freeport, IL.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Chadwick Legion, at 221 Calvert Ave., Chadwick, IL, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to share in Tena's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Tena was born August 30, 1943, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Herman and Elizabeth (Mackin) Dhabalt. She attended schools in Cordova and then Moline. On August 8, 1959, Tena married Richard D. Harris in Rock Island, IL. The two went on to have 5 children and celebrated 60 years of marriage. Tena was a homemaker in her children's younger years, then went to work for Atwood's in Mount Carroll. She was proud to serve as a union steward there for over 20 years.

Tena enjoyed traveling with her dear husband, Richard. Over the years, they made their way to Alaska and Florida, and were 4-time Wyoming Rodeo attendees. They also frequented Branson, MO for their fun getaways. When they weren't traveling, Tena kept a tidy and spotless house. Her family lovingly joked that you could eat off her floors! Tena's life revolved heavily around her family. She rarely went 24 hours without speaking with her children, and was always present for all of her children's and grandchildren's activities and endeavors.

Tena will be dearly missed by her husband Richard; children, Ramona (Roger) Koett, of Milledgeville, IL, Branty (Julie) Harris, of Shannon, IL, Willow (John) Russell, of Mt. Carroll, IL, David (Tuesdai) Harris, of Chadwick, IL, and Shane (Brenda) Harris, of Chadwick, IL; nine grandchildren, Lucas (Ryann), Kara (Jamie), Marissa, Zane (Stacey), Andrew (Kayla), Nikki (Zack), Levi (Ashley), Jordan, and Payton; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Steve (Jan) Rathburn, of Port Byron, IL; and a sister, Ethel March, of Moline, IL.

Tena is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth; brother, Robert (JoAnn) Dhabalt; and brother-in-law, Gordon March.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prairie Advocate on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Hwy 64 & East St
Mount Carroll, IL 61053
(815) 244-9862
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved