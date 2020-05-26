All of us at "TheOriginal N@SK@R" group on FB would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family members of Vance (Vinnie) Hasselman. You will be sourly missed and was a pleasure to have know you. You have made many friends here and we all will be better people for have knowing you. Would also like to send a personal thank you for being such a wonderful friend, bother, and person. I will miss you terribly. May God watch over you till we all met again... AMEN

Chris Morvant

Friend