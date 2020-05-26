Hasselman Family,
So sorry for your loss. He will be greatly
missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pat knoup Kubly
Monticello, WI.
Vance R. Hasselman
Born: August 13, 1969
Died: May 21, 2020
FREEPORT – Vance Robert Hasselman, age 50, of Freeport, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at FHN Hospital.
Vance was born on August 13, 1969, the son of Bob and Darla Hasselman of Pearl City. Vance graduated from Pearl City High School in 1988. He was involved in FFA and 4-H and a big fan of all sports. Vance started showing beef cattle at the age of 8 and continued until he graduated high school. Then every year after, he enjoyed watching cattle shows at local fairs. Another of Vance?s lifelong interests was NASCAR, watching the races and talking with other NASCAR enthusiasts. He was also a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.
Vance had a variety of jobs over the years and made many lifelong friends. Probably his favorite job was rural delivery of the Freeport Journal Standard.
Vance is survived by his mom and dad; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Pat Gerke of Kent; niece, Jordy (Chad) McPeek of Pearl City; nephew, Cole (Kayla) Miller of Lena; great-nieces, Brynlee & Marlee McPeek; great-nephew, Brooks Miller; uncle and aunt, Karl & Cyd Hasselman of Pearl City; cousins, Shauna (Brad) Endress, Abigayle & Mackenzie Endress of Pearl City, Danell (Tom) O?Neill, and John O'Neill of Barrington.
For the last 8 years, Vance lived at Walnut Acres in Freeport. We would like to thank the nurses and caregivers for all their wonderful care. Vance was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray & Merna Groesinger and Bernard & Lona Hasselman; aunt, Nyla Hasselman; and infant brother, Jason.
A graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Wayne Fisher and Chip Sohl will be officiating the service.
A memorial fund has been established.
Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
