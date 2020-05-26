Vance R. Hasselman
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vance R. Hasselman

Born: August 13, 1969

Died: May 21, 2020

FREEPORT – Vance Robert Hasselman, age 50, of Freeport, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020 at FHN Hospital.

Vance was born on August 13, 1969, the son of Bob and Darla Hasselman of Pearl City. Vance graduated from Pearl City High School in 1988. He was involved in FFA and 4-H and a big fan of all sports. Vance started showing beef cattle at the age of 8 and continued until he graduated high school. Then every year after, he enjoyed watching cattle shows at local fairs. Another of Vance?s lifelong interests was NASCAR, watching the races and talking with other NASCAR enthusiasts. He was also a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.

Vance had a variety of jobs over the years and made many lifelong friends. Probably his favorite job was rural delivery of the Freeport Journal Standard.

Vance is survived by his mom and dad; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle & Pat Gerke of Kent; niece, Jordy (Chad) McPeek of Pearl City; nephew, Cole (Kayla) Miller of Lena; great-nieces, Brynlee & Marlee McPeek; great-nephew, Brooks Miller; uncle and aunt, Karl & Cyd Hasselman of Pearl City; cousins, Shauna (Brad) Endress, Abigayle & Mackenzie Endress of Pearl City, Danell (Tom) O?Neill, and John O'Neill of Barrington.

For the last 8 years, Vance lived at Walnut Acres in Freeport. We would like to thank the nurses and caregivers for all their wonderful care. Vance was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray & Merna Groesinger and Bernard & Lona Hasselman; aunt, Nyla Hasselman; and infant brother, Jason.

A graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery in Pearl City on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Wayne Fisher and Chip Sohl will be officiating the service.

A memorial fund has been established.

Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prairie Advocate on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Highland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
36 entries
May 25, 2020
Hasselman Family,

So sorry for your loss. He will be greatly
missed by all who knew and loved him.

Pat knoup Kubly
Monticello, WI.
May 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marlin Kleckner
May 24, 2020
Im so sorry to hear about Vance, He will be missed very much. love Grace Pople Bennett and family
Grace Bennett
May 23, 2020
Vance will always have a special place in my heart. I have some great memories of him. My deepest condolences to the Hasselman family.
Marlena Kerr
Friend
May 23, 2020
You have our sympathy for your loss.
Janet and Fred
Janet and Fred Schubert
Friend
May 23, 2020
Prayers and deepest of condolences for the entire Hasselman family. Missing one of my best friends but know he is in God's arms. Love to all, Vae
Vae Gregory
May 23, 2020
I was Darla's roommate when Vance was born and remember the love that baby had. Have thought of him through the years and always wished him well from afar. May you all find peace and joy with all your memories. RIP Vance!
Rebecca Strong
May 23, 2020
My sympathy to the Hasselman family. Vance was such a great friendly guy who will be greatly missed.
Jill Lawler
May 22, 2020
I started talking to Vance on the NASCAR Facebook page in 2016. We have done many trades and he sent me a random act of kindness, a car that I will always treasure. He was a good friend and very kind to me. I will miss him. My deepest sympathy to his family.
Seth Rowell
Friend
May 22, 2020
Dear Bob & Darla,
Please know that we are thinking of you.
Tom & Peggy Lott Family
May 22, 2020
Vinnie was such a great guy and wonderful friend. Always had a big smile on his face whenever we would see him. He will dearly be missed. All our thoughts & prayers
Jeffrey & Amy Kness
Friend
May 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Don and Teresa NOWVIOCK
May 22, 2020
Vance was a patient of mine, but our friendship grew in to more. We were close and we always enjoyed our time together. Vance and I had a joking relationship and always had something to talk about. He was so kind and so sweet, I just am in shock. He has had a special place in my heart for so long and will continue to. I miss you buddy, I hope youre racing those cars and no longer in pain. Rest heavenly brother. Forever missed. Love, your favorite EMT.
Brittney Davison
Friend
May 22, 2020
I'm gonna miss your good morning post brother.
Our conversation's
Rest easy my friend.
Love you brother, Steven Lawson
Steven Lawson
Friend
May 22, 2020
Great guy & met you through the NASCAR diecast group always talking diecast, sports, just about anything....I will miss you Vinnie....you are God's Angel now, rest in peace my friend....
Carissa Smith
Friend
May 22, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I
Lark
May 22, 2020
Brother you will truly be missed Thank you for being such an amazing Friend and always being soo kind I will miss our conversations Rest in Peace my Friend My condolences to the entire family
Antonio Valdez
Friend
May 22, 2020
Always a joy shooting the breeze about diecasts. I'll miss the early morning/late night chats. Rest Easy my friend, until we talk again.
Tom Shelton
Friend
May 21, 2020
I loved talking NASCAR with Vinnie. My sympathies to his family. He'll be dearly missed.
Phillip Stegall
Friend
May 21, 2020
Rest in peace brother. I hope there's racing in heaven and you get the best seats in the house. Thoughts and prayers go to the family.
Phillip Walden
Acquaintance
May 21, 2020
He was a nice young man. Sorry for your loss. Cousin's Alec and Trevor Aurand.
Trevor Aurand
Family
May 21, 2020
Vance was blessed with a family who loved him. They fostered his ability to have his best life. He was strong, independent, and he did not let his challenges define him. God bless Vance, and may peace be with his entire family.
Brenda Woker
Friend
May 21, 2020
I am sorry for the loss. Vance was one of my earliest childhood friends, i will miss you, and will remember the friendship. God bless...
Tracy shumaker
Friend
May 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Vance's family. I remember showing cattle with Vance, and was always amazed at how he handled his cattle. I also always enjoyed his gusto for life. May GOD bless and be with you during this difficult time.
Ruth Yeoman
Friend
May 21, 2020
Always a good spirit Vinny. Happy and privileged to know you.
Take good care my friend !
Rob DeBoer
Friend
May 21, 2020
Vance was a good guy . I took care of him for 5yrs . He will be missed . He was a nice guy fun to be around . Tami kubatzke

Tami Kubatzke
Friend
May 21, 2020
I am sorry to here of Vances passing! Thinking of you during this difficult time!
Tiffany Kuhlmeyer
May 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss, he was a great guy. Will be greatly missed.
Dave & Angie Stichter
Friend
May 21, 2020
All of us at "TheOriginal N@SK@R" group on FB would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family members of Vance (Vinnie) Hasselman. You will be sourly missed and was a pleasure to have know you. You have made many friends here and we all will be better people for have knowing you. Would also like to send a personal thank you for being such a wonderful friend, bother, and person. I will miss you terribly. May God watch over you till we all met again... AMEN
Chris Morvant
Friend
May 21, 2020
Mark and Charlene Rogers
Friend
May 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you in the loss of your son... prayers to the entire family
Kris Vick
May 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
cymthia homan
May 21, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear about Vance, prayers and thoughts go out to family he was such a great guy the fair won't be the same without him. God bless
Gail Engelkens
Friend
May 21, 2020
So, sorry for your loss. I enjoyed getting to no Vance, when I was his homemaker. He will be greatly missed
Rebecca Grinnell
Friend
May 21, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of Vance's passing. We became good friends since I came to work at Walnut Acres. We enjoyed many conversations about a-lot of things. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Leonard (Leo) Pinter
Friend
May 21, 2020
I will miss my talks with Vance. I had been friends with him for many years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. I took care of him at 2 different places and I actually met him when I worked for the state. He was one of my first clients.
Jessica Leitzen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved