PEARL CITY – Vicki Lou Stiefel-Lartz, born August 25, 1956 to Wilbur and JoAnn (Gates) Stiefel, passed away at home, after a long and courageous fight with cancer, surrounded by her family on May 10, 2020.



Born in the middle of 10 siblings, Vicki grew up in the hills of Apple River where she recalled many fond memories of her mom singing to all of her siblings as they worked together on the farm and were rocked to sleep at night. Vicki graduated from Warren High School in 1974. She was crowned Dairy Princess for the JoDavies County Fair in that same year.



Vicki married Tom Lartz on September 9, 2000. Vicki and Tom farmed together up until her passing.



Together they have six children, 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. Wil Lartz of Pearl City, IL, Michael (Bex) Brinkmeier (Zizi) of Portland, OR, Kari (Jamie) Scobee (Isabelle, Joseph, and Brianna (Jay) Laupp (Keston)) of Lanark, IL, Sabrina (Andrew) Kauffman (Aurora, Elydia, and Reuben Vic) of Westfield, IN, Jesse (Jill) Lartz (Alex and Jackson) of El Paso, IL, and Beau (Danialle) Lartz (Nora and Emma) of New Lexington, IL.



Vicki was an active member of the Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren in Pearl City, IL. She took charge of vacation Bible school, Christmas pageants, and Sunday school. Vicki also spent time with the Church of the Brethren IL/WI District Youth Group and Cabinet chaperoning retreats and leading service projects.



Vicki spent many summers at Camp Emmaus as a counselor and director. She always felt at home there.



Family was the heart of life for Vicki with Christmas being her favorite holiday. She also enjoyed working outside and always prided herself in her beautiful landscaping of the yard and garden. Vicki enjoyed collecting chicken statues and decor. She also loved having bird feeders around the house to watch the different types of birds come and feed. She loved spending time crafting and sewing.



Vicki is preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Stiefel.



Vicki is survived by her husband, Tom Lartz and her mother, JoAnn Stiefel. Vicki also leaves behind her siblings, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial scholarship to honor Vicki. A memorial for Vicki will be published online in the near future and will be viewable on Facebook and the Law-Jones website. The family will also host an in-person celebration of life at a later date.





