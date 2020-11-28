Viola E., Schultz



Born: August 28, 1926; rural Coleta



Died: November 25, 2020; Sterling



SHANNON – Viola E. Schultz, 94, of Shannon, died on Wednesday, November25, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling.



Viola was born Aug. 28, 1926 in rural Coleta, daughter of Floyd and Hazel (Dean) Schultz.



She lived most of her life on the family farm in rural Shannon. She graduated from Lanark High School.



After graduation, she was employed as a secretary at the Lanark High School. She worked as a stenographer, case worker, and eventually the Superintendent of Illinois Department of Public Aid in the Mount Carroll office. After retirement, she worked at the Shannon Nursing Home as an activity director.



Viola was a member of the Cherry Grove Church of the Brethren. Over the years she was a Sunday School Teacher, member of the church choir, and choir director.



She was active in Rural Youth in which she loved square dancing. Other interests were gardening and taking drives to see the fall color.



Throughout her life she enjoyed family picnics in the park and holiday get-togethers. She was always there to pray and care for family members in need.



She is survived by her siblings, Vernon Schultz of Shannon, Verla Lohman of Geneseo, Verneice (Jerry) Turner of Lanark; nieces and nephews Gerald (Anne) Schultz of Lake Carroll, Ronald Schultz of Lanark, Vicki (Stan) Toepfer of Lanark, David (Stacey) Lohman of Lake in the Hills, Bruce (Andrea) Lohman of Glen Elynn, Michael Lohman of Chicago, Brenda (Chad Cox) Lohman of Columbia, Missouri, Tammy Haag of Milledgeville, Tanya Turner of Sterling; 16 great nieces and nephews, and 14 great great nieces and nephews.



Viola was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Virgil Schultz, brother-in-law Victor (Gus) Lohman, sister-in-law Beth Schultz, and a great niece, Kristy Pearce.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Lanark Cemetery in Lanark.



The Russell-Frank Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store