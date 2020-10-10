1/1
Viola M. Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola M. Cook

Born: September 3, 1922

Died: October 8, 2020

SHANNON – Viola M. Cook, age 98 of Shannon, IL, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Allure of Mt. Carroll.

She was born September 3, 1922 to the late Orville and Orpha (Shirk) VanBrocklin. Viola married Harleth Cook on September 17, 1942. Harleth passed away March 6, 1996.

She was a graduate of Shannon High School and a member of Freeport Moose Lodge and Freeport Eagles Club. Viola helped her husband on the farm. She enjoyed square dancing, line dancing and playing cards at the Moose. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and would always be there to watch their sporting events and help them show cattle.

Viola is survived by her two sons, Gary Cook of Petersburg, WI and Rick (Marsha) Cook of Shannon; her grandchildren, Mike Cook, Matt Cook, Mark (Sheila) Cook, Marty (Jenny) Cook, Lisa (Tom) Disher, Jeff (Melissa Foster) Cook and Rick (Kari) Cook; and her great-grandchildren, Johnny Cook, Riley Cook, Skyler Barncord, Caden Shurman, Bryce Cook and Aubree Cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Christ Gabriel; her husband; and her two brothers, Albert and Arthur VanBrocklin.

There will be a private family service.

A memorial fund has been established.

Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prairie Advocate on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Shannon
37 E. Market St.
Shannon, IL 61078
(815) 864-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hermann Funeral Home - Shannon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved