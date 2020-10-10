Viola M. Cook
Born: September 3, 1922
Died: October 8, 2020
SHANNON – Viola M. Cook, age 98 of Shannon, IL, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Allure of Mt. Carroll.
She was born September 3, 1922 to the late Orville and Orpha (Shirk) VanBrocklin. Viola married Harleth Cook on September 17, 1942. Harleth passed away March 6, 1996.
She was a graduate of Shannon High School and a member of Freeport Moose Lodge and Freeport Eagles Club. Viola helped her husband on the farm. She enjoyed square dancing, line dancing and playing cards at the Moose. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren and would always be there to watch their sporting events and help them show cattle.
Viola is survived by her two sons, Gary Cook of Petersburg, WI and Rick (Marsha) Cook of Shannon; her grandchildren, Mike Cook, Matt Cook, Mark (Sheila) Cook, Marty (Jenny) Cook, Lisa (Tom) Disher, Jeff (Melissa Foster) Cook and Rick (Kari) Cook; and her great-grandchildren, Johnny Cook, Riley Cook, Skyler Barncord, Caden Shurman, Bryce Cook and Aubree Cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Christ Gabriel; her husband; and her two brothers, Albert and Arthur VanBrocklin.
There will be a private family service.
A memorial fund has been established.
Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com
.