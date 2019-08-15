Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LAZARUK. View Sign Obituary

LAZARUK - Mike Lazaruk husband of the Late Verna Lazaruk of Preeceville, formerly of the Sturgis district passed away on July 23, 2019 at the Preeceville and District Health Centre. He was ninety years of age. Mike was born in Elbow, Saskatchewan February 14, 1929 to Steve and Sophie Lazaruk. Mike was the youngest and last surviving of five siblings, three brothers Bill, Nick, and John and one sister, Mary. Mike married Verna Koroluk on July 23, 1949 and lived on the family farm where they raised their three children. Diane (Kotelmach), Dwayne Lazaruk and Bonnie (Jakubowski). Mike is predeceased by his wife Verna (2005) and his daughter Bonnie (2014). Mike is survived by his daughter, Diane (Andy) Kotelmach, son, Dwayne (Irene), son-in-law Mark, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mike resided on the family farm up until October 2018 before moving into Preeceville. Mike's love of music and playing the violin was a big part of his life and he was always ready and willing to entertain at any event. A visitation for family and friends was held on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Funeral Services were held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from the Chapel of Preeceville Funeral Home with Pastor Hein Bertram of St. John Lutheran Church officiating. A tribute and words of remembrance were shared by Mike's niece Marg Redlick. Interment followed in the Sturgis Community Cemetery with Jeff Jakubowski, Kevin Lazaruk, Bill Lesko, Josh Mattison, Matthew Kotelmach and Chris Kotelmach serving as the casket bearers. Memorials in memory of Mike may be made to the Sturgis Community Cemetery as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at







Published in Preeceville Progress from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019

