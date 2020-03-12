Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PREDY. View Sign Obituary

PREDY - Mr. Peter Predy beloved husband of Mrs. Grace Predy of Preeceville passed away on February 8, 2020 at the Long Term Care Centre in Preeceville. He was ninety years of age. Peter was born to John and Elizabeth Predy on April 4, 1929 on the family farm near Canora, Saskatchewan. He was the fourth youngest child in a large family of ten children. Growing up on the farm southeast of Canora he was especially fond of horses and herding cattle in the pastures. Peter was also an avid curler. As a young man he worked his first job outside the family farm at the Canora Post Office. Later his older brother George hired and trained him in the Canora Rural Municipality office where he worked at administration and R.M. clerical duties. A job opening came up at the Rural Municipality of Preeceville which Peter applied for and began working there. While living and working in Preeceville he met Grace Zilkey who had recently finished nursing training in Winnipeg, and had also began working in Preeceville. Peter and Grace were married on June 16, 1956 at St. Andrews United Church in Yorkton and began their life together in Preeceville. Peter was an active member in the United Church, Lions Club, and the Wildlife Federation for many years. Peter coached minor baseball and worked part time as a Justice of the Peace and Coroner. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time at the hunting cabin as well as the lake. Peter did much in the community and was passionate and hard working at everything he did. Peter is predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth; siblings Metro, Dick, Bill, Mary, George, Alec, Ernie and Vera; niece Renee, nephew Shane and great-niece Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of sixty-three years Grace; children Lesley (Raymond), Bruce, Barbara (Bob) and Jill (Rob); grandchildren Ryan, Robbie, and Alana; sister Jeanette, sisters-in-law Ruth and Kathy and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Peter had many friends, helped many people; he will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Trinity United Church in Preeceville. Private interment in the Preeceville Community Cemetery will follow. Memorial Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada or to the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation for Habitat Trust as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at







- Mr. Peter Predy beloved husband of Mrs. Grace Predy of Preeceville passed away on February 8, 2020 at the Long Term Care Centre in Preeceville. He was ninety years of age. Peter was born to John and Elizabeth Predy on April 4, 1929 on the family farm near Canora, Saskatchewan. He was the fourth youngest child in a large family of ten children. Growing up on the farm southeast of Canora he was especially fond of horses and herding cattle in the pastures. Peter was also an avid curler. As a young man he worked his first job outside the family farm at the Canora Post Office. Later his older brother George hired and trained him in the Canora Rural Municipality office where he worked at administration and R.M. clerical duties. A job opening came up at the Rural Municipality of Preeceville which Peter applied for and began working there. While living and working in Preeceville he met Grace Zilkey who had recently finished nursing training in Winnipeg, and had also began working in Preeceville. Peter and Grace were married on June 16, 1956 at St. Andrews United Church in Yorkton and began their life together in Preeceville. Peter was an active member in the United Church, Lions Club, and the Wildlife Federation for many years. Peter coached minor baseball and worked part time as a Justice of the Peace and Coroner. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved spending time at the hunting cabin as well as the lake. Peter did much in the community and was passionate and hard working at everything he did. Peter is predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth; siblings Metro, Dick, Bill, Mary, George, Alec, Ernie and Vera; niece Renee, nephew Shane and great-niece Taylor. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of sixty-three years Grace; children Lesley (Raymond), Bruce, Barbara (Bob) and Jill (Rob); grandchildren Ryan, Robbie, and Alana; sister Jeanette, sisters-in-law Ruth and Kathy and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Peter had many friends, helped many people; he will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Trinity United Church in Preeceville. Private interment in the Preeceville Community Cemetery will follow. Memorial Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada or to the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation for Habitat Trust as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.preecevillefuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preeceville Funeral Home. Published in Preeceville Progress from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Preeceville Progress Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close