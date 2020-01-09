Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barb (Rudnitski) Gulka. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Barbara Jane Gulka, who passed away, surrounded by her family, in the early morning hours of December 25.



Barb was a woman of many talents and possessed a tireless work ethic. She will be remembered as a successful businesswoman and a community leader. She was a marvellous cook, a gracious host, and a terrific decorator. She had an ability to see beauty and potential in things that other people would often miss. But most of all, she was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a proud grandmother.



Barb was born in Canora, Saskatchewan, on July 3, 1952, to Adolph and Olga Rudnitski. She was the eldest of four sisters.



Bart attended Monastyr School for grades 1-6, Buchanan School for grades 7-11, and graduated from Preeceville High School in 1970. She married Morris Gulka that same year, and they began their family right away.



She had an entrepreneurial and creative spirit. In high school, Barb loved to redesign clothing, spending hours at the sewing machine turning something old into something new. She had a flair for design and decorating. As an adult, Barb developed an interest in antiques and old pieces of furniture. Her home was filled with pieces she bought, lovingly restored, and brought back to life. She combined her love of hosting and entertaining with a sharp business acumen, selling Tupperware, linens and other housewares through various home business ventures.



Barb worked for a number of years in the insurance offices in Preeceville and Buchanan, until an opportunity to buy Preeceville Agencies presented itself in 2004. She jumped at the chance to be her own boss again. Barb excelled as a business owner, growing the business by always knowing exactly what her clients needed, and delivering it with a friendly personal touch and exceptional customer service.



Even with all her successes, Barb's life was not without hardships or personal struggles. She endured many years of kidney disease and other health issues that, at times, prevented her from engaging in a carefree lifestyle. Despite her health concerns, Barb maintained a positive attitude and kept planning for tomorrow. Even in her final days, she was making lists of the things she wanted to do and accomplish as soon as she was out of the hospital. She was very excited to meet her newest grandchild, due in January 2020.



Barb was predeceased by her father, Adolph Rudnitski; her father-in-law, Paul Gulka; and her mother-in-law, Bernice Gulka Maksymiw.



Left to cherish Barb's memory are her husband, Morris; her children, Melanie (Jeff) Kalmakoff, Louella Gulka, Sheldon (Janice) Gulka, and Meaghan (Shane) Nelson; her grandchildren, Samuel, Sarah, and Natasha Kalmakoff, and Jack and Oliver Nelson; her mother, Olga Rudnitski; and her sisters, Donna (Florian) Balawyder, Cheryle (Keith) Smith, and Glenda (Roger) Martens; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.



Barb's family would like to thank the medical and nursing staff at the Yorkton Hospital and Regina General Hospital for the outstanding, professional and compassionate care she received during her final days.



Funeral Service was held on Monday, December 30, at Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Preeceville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barb's memory to the Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Preeceville, or to The Kidney Foundation of Canada.

