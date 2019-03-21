Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alexander "Jim" Ward. View Sign

WARD - James "Jim" Alexander Ward was born to Wilf and Jean (Clark) on January 25, 1958 in Melfort, Saskatchewan. He grew up helping his father on their mixed farm. After graduating, Jim worked at the Sask Ply Mill in Hudson Bay where he met the love of his life, Shelly. They were married in 1980 in Kelvington, SK. They moved to Big River, SK where Jim completed his motor vehicle mechanic apprenticeship. They then moved to Turtleford and in 1984 they welcomed son, Ashley James and 1986 their daughter Crystal Mary Jane was born. They then moved as a family to Preeceville in 1987. Since then, Jim has made Preeceville home. Jim loved being at the farm and outdoors. He was passionate about everything he did and did it with his whole heart. He loved to fish, hunt and tinker with do it yourself projects. There was nothing that Jim could not fix. Jim found huge joy in spending time with his children and his grand girls. Jim was very involved in all aspects of the community. He worked at Preeceville John Deere for 30 years where he made many connections with many people. He was also active in the Preeceville Volunteer Fire Department and received the Governor General Protective Services medal for 25 years of service. He was also involved in many organizations throughout the years including the Mushers Rendezvous committee, Town Council, Church Committee and Hospital Building Committee. Jim was community proud, and would be willing to help with anything that was going on. Jim is predeceased by his father Wilf and niece Laura. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 38 years, Shelly; son Ashley (Andrea); daughter Crystal (Justin) and special grandchildren, Adley, Sage and Avery. Also left to cherish his memory, mother Jean; brother Jim (Sharon); sisters, Vicki (Leonard) and Thelma (Barry); in-laws John and Ida Onyskiw. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Trinity United Church in Preeceville, Saskatchewan with Rev. Miles Russell officiating. The organist was Karolyn Kosheluk. Fire Chiefs and members of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association provided an honour guard and members of the Preeceville Volunteer Fire Department served as casket bearers. The interment took place in the Preeceville Community Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made at







- James "Jim" Alexander Ward was born to Wilf and Jean (Clark) on January 25, 1958 in Melfort, Saskatchewan. He grew up helping his father on their mixed farm. After graduating, Jim worked at the Sask Ply Mill in Hudson Bay where he met the love of his life, Shelly. They were married in 1980 in Kelvington, SK. They moved to Big River, SK where Jim completed his motor vehicle mechanic apprenticeship. They then moved to Turtleford and in 1984 they welcomed son, Ashley James and 1986 their daughter Crystal Mary Jane was born. They then moved as a family to Preeceville in 1987. Since then, Jim has made Preeceville home. Jim loved being at the farm and outdoors. He was passionate about everything he did and did it with his whole heart. He loved to fish, hunt and tinker with do it yourself projects. There was nothing that Jim could not fix. Jim found huge joy in spending time with his children and his grand girls. Jim was very involved in all aspects of the community. He worked at Preeceville John Deere for 30 years where he made many connections with many people. He was also active in the Preeceville Volunteer Fire Department and received the Governor General Protective Services medal for 25 years of service. He was also involved in many organizations throughout the years including the Mushers Rendezvous committee, Town Council, Church Committee and Hospital Building Committee. Jim was community proud, and would be willing to help with anything that was going on. Jim is predeceased by his father Wilf and niece Laura. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 38 years, Shelly; son Ashley (Andrea); daughter Crystal (Justin) and special grandchildren, Adley, Sage and Avery. Also left to cherish his memory, mother Jean; brother Jim (Sharon); sisters, Vicki (Leonard) and Thelma (Barry); in-laws John and Ida Onyskiw. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Trinity United Church in Preeceville, Saskatchewan with Rev. Miles Russell officiating. The organist was Karolyn Kosheluk. Fire Chiefs and members of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association provided an honour guard and members of the Preeceville Volunteer Fire Department served as casket bearers. The interment took place in the Preeceville Community Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made at preecevillefuneralhome.com Published in Preeceville Progress from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Preeceville Progress Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close