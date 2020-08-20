WILSON
- Jan Wilson of Yorkton, formerly of the Preeceville district. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marian Jeanette Wilson on August 3rd, 2020. Jan passed away peacefully with friends and family by her side after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Wadena on March 20, 1943 to Newbern and Norella Wilson, a little sister to Jim. She attended Silver Springs School, a country school near the farm at Okla, until grade 8, after which she attended Sturgis Composite High School. She graduated in 1960, and subsequently went on to acquire her Laboratory Technician Certificate in Saskatoon. She worked in Kelvington and Sturgis until the little ones started to arrive. The love of her life was her boys: Jim was born in 1967, Jeff in 1973 and Jason in 1978. She did everything for her sons. After she was on her own with the boys, many sacrifices were made so they could play baseball, hockey, football and other sports. After nearly 20 years of raising kids, she went back to school to recertify as a lab technician. After many hours of studying and writing exams, she was recertified and went back to work to support her family. She worked in the lab in Preeceville until 2008, when she retired. She was blessed with two daughters-in-law after Jim married Nancy Leost in 1996 and Jeff married Joanne Boris in 1997. She loved them as her own daughters. As much as her love of her sons was remarkably enduring, she found a new love with grandchildren. Jenna arrived in May of 2000, Kaitlin in June of 2000, Sarah in March of 2002, and Brayden in February of 2003. These little bundles of joy brought her great delight and were a significant focus, as she travelled to see the grandkids, spending time with them at a variety of activities. In 2003, Jan moved to Assiniboia, and two of the grandchildren were right handy. They got to see Grandma on a regular basis, and they all had a great time. Sleepovers, learning how to make baked perogies and cabbage rolls, and tending the garden were common things done at Grandma's house. In 2008, she moved to a condominium in Yorkton. We painted, installed flooring and made various other improvements. Jan loved her little place. However, she always kept afoot in the farm, as she regularly went back to plant a garden, pick the raspberries and visit with the friends and neighbours in the Preeceville area. One of her favourite pastimes was picking berries. She would harvest copious numbers of raspberries, gooseberries, currants, cranberries, chokecherries and particularly wild Saskatoons, a special treat. Those Saskatoons were rather elusive at times, but Jan had a lot of ears on the ground and great intelligence to narrow down their whereabouts in any given summer. She had many memorable berry picking escapades, particularly last summer, which was the last time she was able to pick berries. The harvest was remarkably successful. Much to Jason's chagrin and mom's snickering, the overly full freezers were proof of her successes. As much as Jan loved her family, she loved Jesus even more. Her faith was the most important thing to her. She spent hours praying and spending time with the Lord, which she said was her favourite thing to do. Her faith was what got her through many difficult times. Jan is survived by her sons: Jim (Nancy) of Williams Lake, BC, grandchildren Jenna and Brayden, Jeff (Joanne) of Assiniboia, grandchildren Kaitlin and Sarah, and Jason of Preeceville, sister-in-law Kris Wilson of Saskatoon, brother-in-law Dwight Adrian of Saskatoon and numerous nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was blessed by great friends who called, came for coffee and stopped by for a chat. She is predeceased by her parents Norella and Newbern Wilson of Preeceville, her brother Jim Wilson of Saskatoon, sister-in-law Mollie Adrian of Saskatoon. A visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday from the Chapel of Preeceville Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from St. John Lutheran Church in Preeceville with Pastor Hein Bertram officiating. Words of Remembrance were shared by Jan's sons, Jeff and Jason Feeley and her niece, Jamie McKay. Joanne Feeley and Shirley Neufeld gave the scripture readings. Interment followed in the Preeceville Lutheran Cemetery with Bill McKay, Kevin Traves, Connor Traves, Tanner Traves, Lynnel Person and Brian Melsness serving as the casketbearers. Condolences can be sent to the family at preecevillefunerahome.com
Memorial Donations in memory of Jan may be made to the Preeceville & District Hospital Auxiliary or to St. John Lutheran Church as gifts of remembrance. Arrangements were entrusted to Preeceville Funeral Home.