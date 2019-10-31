Marian Joy Dalton grew up in Birch Hills, Saskatchewan, one of four daughters of Edgar and Iris Cook.
She received her teaching diploma from the University of Saskatchewan and taught kindergarten in Saskatoon and Regina. Joy had a beautiful singing voice and offered her musical gifts as an expression of her faith throughout her life in Saskatoon, Preeceville, Regina, Minot/Lansford, and Red Deer.
She is greatly missed by all who knew her including her devoted husband, Dwayne, and dearly loved family, Matthew; Shawn (Karla) with Aida Joy and Saul; Anna (Lance) Anderson with Grace, Benjamin, and Alivia Joy; and Jeffrey (Leah) with Hana.
A memorial service was held in Red Deer, Alberta on October 1, 2019. Condolences can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Preeceville Progress from Oct. 31 to Nov. 29, 2019