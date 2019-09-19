Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Wisoley. View Sign Obituary

WISOLEY - June Wisoley of Prince Albert, SK and formerly of Sturgis, SK beloved wife of the late Joe Wisoley, passed away peacefully at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, SK on September 4, 2019. She was 80 years of age. June was born on June 16, 1939 to Paul and Mary Belous (nee Ratushniak). She attended elementary school in Stenen and continued her high school education in Sturgis. In her final year of school June met the love of her life and married Joe Wisoley on June 5, 1959. They patiently waited and were finally blessed with three children. Mom devoted her life to her husband and taking care of their children. Her and dad took pride in raising their family and instilling in each of their children a strong work ethic, respect for others and integrity. In 1981 mom and dad built their new house in Sturgis and worked tirelessly at fixing up the yard, planting flowers and trees and were proud of their weed free landscape that they created together. Mom captured their labours of love on camera in so many beautiful pictures each year of their gardens, trees and flowers. She then took an interest in scrapbooking, so she would have a keepsake of these achievements along with many more life memories. She was involved in 4-H, both in her younger years and later as a leader. If she was not busy with her gardening she was busy with the coffee row ladies helping them when asked. Mom loved reading, collecting salt and pepper shakers, taking pictures of her many interests and visiting with family and friends. In 2002 mom and dad decided to retire to Prince Albert where their two daughters live and their two grandchildren were growing up. Family was her whole world and she enjoyed many special moments creating memories with all of them. Whether it was a road trip to see Farley in Red Deer, a weekend trip with Leslie to check the garden and flowers at Al's farm or a visit with Sharon at the acreage, she was always enjoying the moments. Over the past couple of years, Mom was so blessed and excited to become a great-grandma to two little boys. She was always so excited to see them. June was predeceased by her husband, her parents, her mother-in-law, and her brothers-in-law. Left to cherish her memory are her children Sharon (Bob Faul) of Prince Albert, Farley (Pamela Hurry) of Red Deer and Leslie (Al Roske) of Prince Albert; her granddaughter Sharla (Josh Spicer); two great-grandchildren Caleb and Jacob Spicer of Prince Albert and grandson Keegan Faul (Lindsay Lofstrom) of Choiceland. The graveside service was held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sturgis Community Cemetery with Reverend Miles Russell officiating. Bert Suknasky, Keegan Faul, Gary Perpelitz, Josh Spicer, Blaine Day and Kevin Galbraith served as casket bearers. Memorial donations may be made towards the Sturgis Community Cemetery as gifts of remembrance. Condolences may be sent to the family at







