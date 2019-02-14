Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Ruby (Wainwright) Poulton. View Sign

Kathleen Ruby Poulton (Wainwright), age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Cascade Hospice in Chilliwack, B.C. She was born November 28, 1941, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Robert and Dora (Mitchell) Wainwright. Kathleen grew up on a farm in Preeceville, Saskatchewan, with her twin sister, Pauline, and 8 other siblings: Robert, William, Maurice, Irene, Richard, Sarah, Patrick and Walter, 7 of whom have predeceased her. She left High School in 1958 to join the Royal Canadian Airforce. She eventually settled in Toronto, Ontario, where she met her first husband, Ted Stein, and began a family with him in 1961. Kathleen worked part time at various retail and office jobs, while being a housewife and raising her daughter, Sharon. In 1976, she moved to Abbotsford, B.C. with her family. Kathleen graduated from Fraser Valley College in 1980, and worked for some time as a home care aide. In 1981, she met Geffrey (Joe) Poulton, and they were married on June 9, 1985. Kathleen and Joe shared many adventures over the years, from hiking and camping near their cabin in Hope B.C, to relocating to Preeceville, Saskatchewan and running a hobby farm across the highway from where she grew up. Kathleen always lived life to the fullest, and welcomed everyone into her life with warmth, humour and love. She delighted in telling stories of her life growing up on the farm, her funny mishaps with her horses Flicka and Roy, and the many adventures of prairie life. Later in life, Kathleen and Joe settled at Cultus Lake, B.C. Kathleen’s favorite times were spent with her friends in her church community, and her family, particularly her cherished granddaughters, Madeleine and Gabrielle. Kathleen had the ability to spread her enthusiasm and joy to all those around her, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Geffrey (Joe) Poulton, daughter Sharon Cruz, son-in-law Amable Cruz, granddaughters Madeleine and Gabrielle, sister Sarah Peters, brother Patrick Wainwright, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Kathleen touched are invited to Henderson’s Funeral Home, 45901 Victoria Ave, Chilliwack, B.C., at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, for a Celebration of her Life.

Kathleen Ruby Poulton (Wainwright), age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Cascade Hospice in Chilliwack, B.C. She was born November 28, 1941, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Robert and Dora (Mitchell) Wainwright. Kathleen grew up on a farm in Preeceville, Saskatchewan, with her twin sister, Pauline, and 8 other siblings: Robert, William, Maurice, Irene, Richard, Sarah, Patrick and Walter, 7 of whom have predeceased her. She left High School in 1958 to join the Royal Canadian Airforce. She eventually settled in Toronto, Ontario, where she met her first husband, Ted Stein, and began a family with him in 1961. Kathleen worked part time at various retail and office jobs, while being a housewife and raising her daughter, Sharon. In 1976, she moved to Abbotsford, B.C. with her family. Kathleen graduated from Fraser Valley College in 1980, and worked for some time as a home care aide. In 1981, she met Geffrey (Joe) Poulton, and they were married on June 9, 1985. Kathleen and Joe shared many adventures over the years, from hiking and camping near their cabin in Hope B.C, to relocating to Preeceville, Saskatchewan and running a hobby farm across the highway from where she grew up. Kathleen always lived life to the fullest, and welcomed everyone into her life with warmth, humour and love. She delighted in telling stories of her life growing up on the farm, her funny mishaps with her horses Flicka and Roy, and the many adventures of prairie life. Later in life, Kathleen and Joe settled at Cultus Lake, B.C. Kathleen’s favorite times were spent with her friends in her church community, and her family, particularly her cherished granddaughters, Madeleine and Gabrielle. Kathleen had the ability to spread her enthusiasm and joy to all those around her, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Geffrey (Joe) Poulton, daughter Sharon Cruz, son-in-law Amable Cruz, granddaughters Madeleine and Gabrielle, sister Sarah Peters, brother Patrick Wainwright, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Kathleen touched are invited to Henderson’s Funeral Home, 45901 Victoria Ave, Chilliwack, B.C., at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, for a Celebration of her Life. Published in Preeceville Progress from Feb. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Preeceville Progress Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close