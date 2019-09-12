Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Oftebro. View Sign Obituary

OFTEBRO - Marlene Oftebro of Endeavour and Preeceville, wife of the late Dennis Glover passed away peacefully with her loving family near, on August 26, 2019 at Regina Wascana Grace Hospice in Regina, at the age of 63. Marlene Ann Oftebro was born on April 24, 1956 in Preeceville, SK to George and Gladys (Aune) Oftebro. Marlene was predeceased by her dear husband, Dennis Glover, and by her parents George and Gladys Oftebro. Marlene is survived by her five siblings: Bernice (Mac), Maurice (Margie), Ellen (John), Lyle (Marilyn) and Leone (Harold), and Dennis' brothers: Roy (Sharon) and Duane (Marilea), as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Marlene took her schooling in Preeceville from Kindergarten to Grade 12. After high school she ventured off to Regina, where she spent many years working in the food service industry (McDonald's and Hungarian Club). In 2012, Marlene and Dennis decided to make a major change in their lives. They moved to Endeavour, where they became incredibly content, happy in their home and enjoying the friendships that make small town living so great. They loved feeding the deer and birds that would come to their feeders on a daily basis. They loved going for drives in the country and spending time at their hall at Lady Lake. Marlene loved watching the Saskatchewan Roughriders and her favourite hockey teams on TV. Marlene soon began her new job as a caregiver at the Preeceville Personal Care Home, where she truly found her calling. She loved her work and the people she cared for and worked with. Serving others gave Marlene a sense of fulfillment that gave her life a new spark. This job was meant to be! She always took pleasure in sharing and giving. She was truly, "one in a million!" Marlene was so thankful for her many good friends who have been so loving, supportive and kind, especially in the past couple of months. She appreciated you so very much! "RIGHT ON." Funeral Services were held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from St. John Lutheran Church in Preeceville with Pastor Hein Bertram officiating. The pianist, Joan Schneider led the congregation in the singing of the hymns 'Amazing Grace' and 'What a Friend We Have in Jesus'. The Oftebro Choir and friends sang special musical selections. Marlene's sister, Ellen Seib gave the scripture readings. Family tributes and a friend's tribute to Marlene were given. Interment followed in the family plot in the Preeceville Lutheran Cemetery with nephew, Michael Glover serving as the urnbearer. Memorial Donations in memory of Marlene may be made to Palliative Care Home Care Program, 4101 Dewdney Ave., Regina S4T 1A5 or to Preeceville Personal Care Home, 26 3rd Ave. NW, Preeceville S0A 3B0 as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at







