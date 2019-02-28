Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Gogal. View Sign

GOGAL - Mrs. Mary Gogal, widow of Lasko Gogal, of Preeceville, formerly of the Hinchcliffe district passed away on February 16, 2019 at the Preeceville Long Term Care Centre. She was one hundred years of age. Mary was born January 11, 1919 to John and Sadie (Mostowchuk) Antoniuk on a homestead north of Sturgis. She was the second child of sixteen. Mary attended Brookview School until grade eight then she stayed home to help with chores, clearing land and cutting wood. Then she started to work around the area, doing housekeeping, cooking and babysitting. She met Lasko Gogol and they married on May 10, 1939. They settled north of Hinchcliffe where they built a home, cleared land and farmed. They had three sons, Edward, Warren and Glen. Lasko and Mary celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1989. After Lasko's passing, she moved to Preeceville. She continued to grow a beautiful garden and flowers. Mary enjoyed cooking, knitting, travelling to see family and friends, mushroom and berry picking, crossword books, puzzles and attended church regularly. She then moved to the Preeceville Personal Care Home and later to long term care. Mary celebrated her 100th birthday in January. Mary is now joined with her one true love, her husband Lasko. Mary is predeceased by her husband Lasko; her son Edward and grandson Nathan; as well as her five sisters: Annie, Dora, Polly, Rose, Rose and six brothers: Nick, Mike, Steve, Metro, John and Bill. She is survived by her two sons Warren (Shirley) and Glen (Theresa); daughter-in-law Lillian; six grandchildren: Tammie, Laura, Trina, Daniel, Kristina and Jenny; her five great-grandchildren: Brandyn, Darrian, Lasko, Theeus and Oceanna; her sister Sophie and brothers Tony, Les and Fred, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Vichnaya Pamyat! - Eternal Memory! Prayer Services were held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from the Chapel of Preeceville Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy was celebrated on Friday, February 22, 2019 from Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church in Preeceville with Very Rev. Fr. Joakim Rac as the Celebrant. Tributes and words of remembrance were given by Laura Gogal and Trina Holmstrom. Interment followed in the Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Parish Cemetery in Preeceville with Tammie Gogol, Laura Gogol, Trina Holmstrom, Kristina Gogol, Theresa Gogol and Jenny Gogol serving as the casket bearers. Memorials in memory of Mary may be made to the Holy Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Parish or to the Preeceville Hospital Auxiliary as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at







233 2nd Avenue NE

Preeceville , SK S0A 3B0

(306) 547-2088 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Preeceville Progress from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019

