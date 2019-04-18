SCHESCHUK, Stan May 11, 1934 - April 21, 2001. Time speeds on, eighteen years have passed, Since death its gloom, its shadow cast; Within our home, where all seemed bright, And took from us a shining light. We miss that light, and ever will, His vacant place there is none to fill; Down here we mourn, but not in vain, For up in heaven we will meet again. --Forever missed by: Carla, Corey, Sheldon, Tracy, Donna, Glen, Pat, Dave, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in Preeceville Progress from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019