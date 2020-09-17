GLEAVE
- William "Willy" Gleave passed away on August 25, 2020 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre. He was 63 years of age. William Robert Gleave (Willy) was born on January 21, 1957 in Dodsland, SK; the son of Wallace and Vera (Locheed) Gleave and was the youngest of four children. William was raised on the family farm north of Dodsland, SK and attended school in Kerrobert, SK. William met his wife Sylvia in Kerrobert, SK and they were married there on July 18, 1981. They went on to have six children together. They later moved to Preeceville, SK to continue farming. William had a passion for farming and spent most of his years either farming or working construction. He had a love for mechanics which he passed on to his sons. He was always fixing something. William was predeceased by his parents Wallace and Vera Gleave, his sister Verna Gleave, brother David Ernest Gleave, and his son David Gleave. He will be remembered by his separated wife and mother of his children Sylvia Gleave; his children Rob (Lisa) Gleave, Wally Gleave, Angie Gleave, Sarah (Paul) Wegwitz, and Christina (Mike) Scott; his sister Janice (Ted) Fritz; as well as 13 grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; 1 great-niece; 1 great-nephew and many extended family and friends. "The journey doesn't end here death is just another path, one that we all must take." A Family Service and celebration of William's life was held at the family plot in Hillcrest Cemetery in Saskatoon. Memorials in memory of William may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences can be sent to the family at prrecevillefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to Preeceville Funeral Home.