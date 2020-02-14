|
Aaron White
Aaron Christopher White, 45, of Grinnell passed away unexpectedly Monday January 27th, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Saturday February 29th at 11 a.m. at Grace Community Church in Grinnell and a luncheon and fellowship will follow at the Grinnell Eagles.
Aaron was born on June 15th in 1974 in Grinnell to Fred and Shanna Hamilton White. He was raised in Grinnell and was a 1993 graduate of Grinnell High School. During his high school years Aaron enjoyed participating in school and community plays, honor choir and speech contests. While he was growing up he participated in wrestling and football and was an active member of the boy scouts. He later received his CDL at Ellsworth Community College.
Aaron lived and was employed in several Iowa communities including Belle Plaine, Marshalltown, Storm Lake and Grinnell.
Aaron was a friend to many and knew no stranger. He loved to cook for his family and friends and grilling was his favorite. He loved all music and enjoyed going to concerts. Aaron was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and was frequently seen wearing their colors. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing and river tubing.
He is survived by his children Keegan White of Brooklyn, Kennedy White of Belle Plaine, Karson White of Grinnell and Dellainey Potter of Grinnell, his mother and step-father Shanna and Dennis Wathen of Grinnell, one sister Ryan (Ryon) Gary of Marshalltown, nephew Tyler White, and nieces Karlee White and Brooklyn Gary and a step-sister Lee Wathen of Cedar Rapids.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father Fred, maternal grandparents Don and Irene Hamilton and paternal grandparents Phoebe and Marion Zook.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020