Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Abigail I. Lee-Price

Abigail I. Lee-Price Obituary
Abigail I. Lee-Price

Iowa City - Abigail I. Lee-Price, 41 formerly of Iowa City died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by family at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A gathering time to remember and celebrate Abigail's life will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Abigail Ione Lee was born January 13, 1979 in Iowa City, the daughter of John F. and Libby L. (Sibley) Lee. She attended Iowa City schools graduating from City High School and later from Kirkwood Community College. Abigail received the Outstanding Student Award in 2017 for the Network & System Administration program. She worked for Verizon for a number of years in management. Abbey enjoyed spending time with family and her dogs at Palisades-Kepler State Park each summer.

Her family includes her mother, Libby Sibley; father, John Lee; grandmother, Marian Lee; siblings, John F. Lee (Audrey), Jacob Lee, Jenny Lee and Amanda Lee; surviving spouse, Debbie Lee-Price; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
