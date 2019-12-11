|
|
Adam Clark Blyth
Cedar Rapids - Adam Clark Blyth passed away from congestive heart failure at 9 pm Wednesday, December 4th.
A well-attended gathering of friends was held in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, December 8th, at the Irish Democrat.
Adam is survived by his brother, Tim (Fran) Blyth of Fort Collins, Colorado, and his two nephews, Ryan of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Joseph (Angela) Blyth of Longmont, Colorado, and Joe's two children, Alex and Lucas. He's also survived by his two beloved cats, Suzu and Oscar, as well as many life-long friends.
Adam was born in Boulder City, Nevada, the son of Curtis H. Blyth and Susan J. Blyth, both of Ogden, Iowa. Adam grew up in Carson City, Nevada, Broomfield, Colorado, and Ogden, Iowa. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1981 and graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in graphic design. He moved to the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids corridor in 1993 and worked in graphic and web design at Stamats and Rockwell Collins for the rest of his life.
He was loved by all of his coworkers, who recognized that he enjoyed playing the role of the curmudgeon. Adam was a devout skeptic and humanist, who helped run the Humanists of Linn County. He loved his friends and his cats, enjoyed music, science fiction, travel, craft beers, lively discussions about politics, and he liked playing video and role-playing games.
Memorial donations may be made in Adam's name to any no-kill animal shelter or to the Humanists of Linn County.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019